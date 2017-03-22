 
Reliance Communications, Aircel Merger Gets Green Signal from CCI

 
 
NEW DELHI, India - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- RCom led by Anil Ambani got the final nod from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for the demerger of its wireless business into Aircel Ltd and Dishnet Wireless Ltd. Both RCom and Aircel had announced the merger of their wireless operations last year in September to create an entity together with assets worth Rs65000 crore leading to the creation of India's 3rd-biggest mobile phone operator.

In a regulatory filing, the company quoted, "Reliance Communications Ltd has received an approval of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for the proposed Scheme of Arrangement for demerger of the Wireless division of the company into Aircel Ltd and Dishnet Wireless Ltd."

RCom also confirmed that, once all the pending approvals come through, the company and the present shareholders of Aircel Ltd will have 50% shareholding in Aircel Ltd. For the proposed merger, the company has obtained required approvals from Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), stock exchanges BSE & NSE and has filed an application with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the same.

This step will help in reduction of RCom's debt by Rs. 20,000 crore (USD 3 billion). It will also affect Aircel's debt by taking it down at least by Rs 4,000 crore (USD 600 million) on closing in 2017. Both the companies will transfer Rs 14,000 crore of debt each to the joint venture, taking the total debt of the new company to Rs 28,000 crore.

Both the companies namely Reliance Communications and Aircel Ltd (Maxis Communications Berhad) will hold 50% share in the newly formulated company with equal representation on board and committees.

Reference Link: http://www.firstpost.com/business/reliance-communications...
Website Link: http://www.relianceada.com/ada/rcom.html
Source:Reliance Communications
