Prices Slashed on Industrial Gloves!!! Save 10% On All Glove Orders

Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

SOLON, Ohio - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- "We are being too liberal and this time it is the gloves section on sale!!! By offering a 10% off site-wide on all glove orders, we have extended our care for hygiene at workplaces. This cut down in prices would allow industries to place bulk orders and save huge on their costs," says Justin Billman, spokesperson at Packaging Supplies By Mail. The online store is equipped with a wide range of packaging material that is shipped all across the United States. Officials have announced a 10% price cut on gloves – both industrial and medical grade which is a massive savings opportunity for industries. Buyers would need to enter the code GLOVES10 while placing the order. Packaging Supplies By Mail team declare these discount schemes as an appreciation of their loyal customers while not compromising on quality of their packaging and shipping supplies.

Gloves are hand protections that are widely used in industrial as well as domestic settings. There are many occupations that require using gloves as an inseparable part. With hygiene being the foremost priority of industries these days, industrial gloves hold an utmost importance in day to day operations. For industrial set ups, workmen need industrial gloves as they handle toxic materials such as latex or sensitive glass works while the medical gloves protect against germs, bacteria, infections, chemicals, or any kind of contamination. In all forms, gloves provide a shield to the most delicate and useful parts of the human body. At Packaging Supplies By Mail online store, we have PVC Double Dot Gloves, Cotton Inspection Gloves, Blue Vinyl Powder, Blue Nitrile Disposable Gloves, Brown Jersey Gloves, Leather Palm Gloves, Vinyl Gloves Industrial Grade / Food Service, and many other varieties of industrial and medical gloves. Our gloves are puncture resistant, flexible, provide excellent conformity to the wearers and are extremely convenient. They allow you perform critical tasks with ease and without any harm of contamination. With our premium quality industrial gloves, you can be safe while not compromising on the tasks.

There is no time to waste. Place your orders before 4/2/2017 to avail the discount offer on purchasing industrial as well as medical gloves. You can reach us at 1-800-456-2467 anytime to know further details or email us at sales@packagingsuppliesbymail.com. We can serve you for all your shipping requirements. Browse all our products at https://www.packagingsuppliesbymail.com.
