Prices Slashed on Industrial Gloves!!! Save 10% On All Glove Orders
10% Flat Discount Offer at Packaging Supplies By Mail for All Orders of Industrial and Medical Grade Gloves – Use Code 'GLOVES10'; Offer Ends soon!!
Gloves are hand protections that are widely used in industrial as well as domestic settings. There are many occupations that require using gloves as an inseparable part. With hygiene being the foremost priority of industries these days, industrial gloves hold an utmost importance in day to day operations. For industrial set ups, workmen need industrial gloves as they handle toxic materials such as latex or sensitive glass works while the medical gloves protect against germs, bacteria, infections, chemicals, or any kind of contamination. In all forms, gloves provide a shield to the most delicate and useful parts of the human body. At Packaging Supplies By Mail online store, we have PVC Double Dot Gloves, Cotton Inspection Gloves, Blue Vinyl Powder, Blue Nitrile Disposable Gloves, Brown Jersey Gloves, Leather Palm Gloves, Vinyl Gloves Industrial Grade / Food Service, and many other varieties of industrial and medical gloves. Our gloves are puncture resistant, flexible, provide excellent conformity to the wearers and are extremely convenient. They allow you perform critical tasks with ease and without any harm of contamination. With our premium quality industrial gloves, you can be safe while not compromising on the tasks.
There is no time to waste. Place your orders before 4/2/2017 to avail the discount offer on purchasing industrial as well as medical gloves. You can reach us at 1-800-456-2467 anytime to know further details or email us at sales@packagingsuppliesbymail.com. We can serve you for all your shipping requirements. Browse all our products at https://www.packagingsuppliesbymail.com.
