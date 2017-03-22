News By Tag
LED lighting makes a 'Real' difference to Moreton Morrell tennis court
Earlsmann recently installed LED lighting at the Hardwick House Real Tennis Court. Following the project's success, the Moreton Morrell Real Tennis Club invited Earlsmann to review the lighting at its Warwickshire facility
Enhancing a unique historic building with LED lighting
The Real Tennis court at Moreton Morrell was built at Moreton Hall in 1904-5 by Joseph Bickley, a renowned designer who also helped to create the court at Hardwick House. It conforms to the centuries-old pattern of a playing surface enclosed by walls on all four sides, three of which have sloping roofs, known as 'penthouses'.
However, the lighting arrangement at Moreton differed from Hardwick, and required a new approach to achieve the target light level and uniformity. There are no official Sport England guidelines for Real Tennis, so Earlsmann discussed the light levels and uniformity required with key members of the Club and agreed that combining the requirements of lawn tennis and squash would be the best way forward. This led to a specification of 650 lux and a minimum 0.7 uniformity, providing the optimum blend of effective lighting and value for money.
Using Relux modelling to deliver an effective LED lighting scheme
Earlsmann undertook Relux modelling to determine lighting placement and type. This informed the selection of a combination of 150W and 200W traditional-
LED lighting installation provides maximum benefit with minimal disruption
The new lighting has reduced energy use from around 9kW to 3.5kW. The wiring at the court had been updated only four years before, so installation was straightforward and completed in under a day, ensuring minimal disruption to the club's activities. The new lighting is extremely low maintenance, providing further cost savings and helping to overcome the challenges presented by limited access.
Tailored LED lighting solution scores full points with client
Earlsmann's personalised, holistic approach to the project has been well received by the client, with Club Chairman Sir Andrew Hamilton commenting that "the lights are a tremendous success – I haven't heard a word of criticism, so many thanks and congratulations"
Earlsmann – your experienced partner in creating total LED lighting solutions
Earlsmann has many years' experience in the LED marketplace and manufactures lighting units at its factory in the UK, producing high-quality, reliable products underpinned by a full five-year warranty. The company provides a comprehensive range of lighting solutions to suit every interior and exterior application.
Find out more about Earlsmann's commercial lighting products at http://www.earlsmann.co.uk/
