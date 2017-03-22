News By Tag
EduMind launches 6-Week Live Online USMLE step-1 Prep Course
A new EduMind online USMLE step-1 prep course combines live webcast sessions and assessments to provide you an unprecedented experience.
Valid through May 5th, 2017, the course lasts four weeks and introduces all major topics of USMLE and key study materials, everything online.
It encompasses both live online and on-demand training to enhance the convenience of learners to prepare for the exam.
The live online course provides deep insights into all major topics of the exam and offers access to download study materials at any time from home. It also provides the PDF of handbook and access to live interaction with mentors. Besides, it provides access to NBME self-assessment tests with free consultations with subject experts on specific queries.
The course also provides recorded lectures so that candidates don't have to miss on any important session. They can play, pause, rewind and fast-forward the videos as necessary, at any time. Some lectures will be accessible even post-course for a period of three months.
Besides, the course also offers weekend sessions to further the scope for preparation. With this, learners will not have to worry of leaving out important chapter or discussion. And it appeals to professionals or students who find it difficult to manage on week days.
Furthermore, the course offers an exclusive 'Morning Question' session, 2 per week, to assess and test the level of preparation.
The course is accessible on any mobile device or browser. Plus, it offers a free cross-platform e-learning app so that students can practice and attend lectures at any time and from anywhere.
The course also includes training through on-demand session, where students can find access to all facilities as that of live online. While the registration fee for the live online course is $2,0990.
With this new online USMLE step-1 prep course, the institute aims to enhance the accessibility of preparatory materials through virtual learning experience. It covers all major topics and offers instructions through qualified experts to meet desired results.
About EduMind:
Edu Mind is the fastest growing educational institute and teaching center in the United States. It accommodates a wide range of graduate admissions exams and provides prep course that cover MCAT, LSAT, GRE, GMAT, OAT, DAT and Continuing Education. It has provided over 950,000 hours of successful student participation and continues to rank amongst the top institutions that employs revolutionary teaching methods to achieve the desired results. EduMind focuses on providing a learning experience that is world class and second to none.
For further information, visit our site http://www.edumind.com/
