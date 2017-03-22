News By Tag
Marketforce to host 15th annual The Future of Broadcasting on 27th & 28th June in London
Now in its 15th year, The Future of Broadcasting is the leading strategic event dedicated to exploring how the industry will develop over the next 5 years.
Against this backdrop, The Future of Broadcasting returns to ensure that industry leaders stay well informed and well connected. Regularly attended by over 150 senior delegates from across Europe, the forum provides an unrivalled networking and knowledge-sharing experience for business leaders looking to shape broadcasting's future.
Reasons to attend in 2017:
· Discover how broadcasters are adapting their approaches to succeed
· Learn how digital services are continuing to capture customers and evolve rapidly
· Find out what audiences want through data driven analysis
· Hear how advertising and revenue generation are changing in the multi-platform era
· Meet the executives shaping the future of the industry and discover what they're looking for
"Great speakers, across a range of disciplines - helping to inspire and shape the future of broadcasting."
Head of Marketing, MTV UK
"Great range of speakers & topics covered. A breadth of industry hot topics."
Senior Manager 4oD, Content & Commercial, Channel 4
Please visit the website at http://www.marketforce.eu.com/
Contact
Sarah Jones
+44(0) 20 7760 8699
conferences@
End
