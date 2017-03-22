 
Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

Marketforce to host 15th annual The Future of Broadcasting on 27th & 28th June in London

Now in its 15th year, The Future of Broadcasting is the leading strategic event dedicated to exploring how the industry will develop over the next 5 years.
 
 
CLERKENWELL, England - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The way consumers enjoy media is constantly evolving, creating opportunities and challenges for both new entrants and established players. In 2017, the rate of change only seems to be accelerating; from OTT to online, virtual reality to short form, methods of consumption and kinds of content are morphing to match modern tastes.

Against this backdrop, The Future of Broadcasting returns to ensure that industry leaders stay well informed and well connected. Regularly attended by over 150 senior delegates from across Europe, the forum provides an unrivalled networking and knowledge-sharing experience for business leaders looking to shape broadcasting's future.

Reasons to attend in 2017:

·         Discover how broadcasters are adapting their approaches to succeed

·         Learn how digital services are continuing to capture customers and evolve rapidly

·         Find out what audiences want through data driven analysis

·         Hear how advertising and revenue generation are changing in the multi-platform era

·     Meet the executives shaping the future of the industry and discover what they're looking for

"Great speakers, across a range of disciplines - helping to inspire and shape the future of broadcasting."

Head of Marketing, MTV UK

"Great range of speakers & topics covered. A breadth of industry hot topics."

Senior Manager 4oD, Content & Commercial, Channel 4

Please visit the website at http://www.marketforce.eu.com/events/media-broadcasting/f... for more information on the programme and speakers. For any queries call +44 (0)207 760 8699 or send an email at conferences@marketforce.eu.com.

Sarah Jones
+44(0) 20 7760 8699
conferences@marketforce.eu.com
Email:***@marketforce.eu.com Email Verified
