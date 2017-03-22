News By Tag
Marketforce to host Water Market Reform on 27th June in London
Regulators, wholesalers, retailers, and customers alike will gather in London to share their experience preparing for and operating in the new world of water.
Highlights of 2017:
· Hear updates on the performance of the non-household market from MOSL, CCWater and Castle Water
· Stay abreast of change as David Black and Dr Sebastian Catovsky deliver keynotes on Ofwat and Defra's respective priorities
· Drill down on the wholesaler-retailer relationship with Anglian Water and NWG Business
· Discuss the potential for household competition with Southern Water, Citizens Advice and Wessex Water
· Gain a customer perspective as Greenwich Leisure Ltd share their key priorities from water retailers
· Build the connections you'll need to succeed during interactive sessions and 3+ hours of dedicated networking.
"Impressed with the variety of speakers - very insightful."
Retail Manager, Northumbrian Water
"A very good day, insightful and good relationship opportunities."
Business Strategy Manager, Severn Trent Water
Please visit the website at http://www.marketforce.eu.com/
Contact
Agnieszka Luczak
+44(0) 20 7760 8699
conferences@
