 
News By Tag
* Automotive Recruitment
* UK car industry
* UK Motor Trade
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Place
* York
  Yorkshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322


Further Growth Forecast For The British Motor Industry

John Gibson Associates, the leading name for automotive recruitment services, welcome the news of 85,000 jobs being created over the next 2 years
 
 
John Gibson Associates
John Gibson Associates
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Automotive Recruitment
UK car industry
UK Motor Trade

Industry:
Automotive

Location:
York - Yorkshire - England

YORK, England - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Research carried out by the commercial division of Lloyds Bank has shown a positive outlook across the British automotive sector. The overwhelming majority of businesses operating in the field anticipate further growth and expansion over the course of the next 24 months. John Gibson Associates, one of the most trusted suppliers of automotive recruitment services in the UK, have welcomed the news. They confirm that the research results are reflected in their own experiences of the ways in which they have served the sector in recent times.

The primary focus of interest for John Gibson Associates is the sustainable creation of jobs within the automotive industry. In respect of this, the Lloyds Bank research found that nearly 90% of businesses within the automotive manufacture sector anticipated the creation of new jobs over the course of the next 2 years. This would result in some 85,000 new jobs being created over a twenty four month period.

It is crucial that the new jobs created are filled by candidates able to contribute to the long term success of a business. Facts and figures regularly show that long term employment solutions contribute significantly towards the long term sustainable growth for businesses. The approach to automotive recruitment brought to the UK by John Gibson Associates ensures that businesses have the ability to successfully employ staff in a manner which meets the required criteria.

New job creation is just one area of growth expected in terms of the research by Lloyds Bank. Investment and growth are required in order to create these jobs, and both are forecast to experience growth. At present the turnover growth expected over the next 2 years is sat at 15%, with the majority within the industry anticipating that investment will remain at a constant of one fifth of turnover. In respect of where the new jobs will be created, nearly 40% of businesses believe growth in the sector will stem from new product development.

John Gibson Associates have served the automotive recruitment requirements of the British motor industry for over 25 years. The approach to employment they introduced has been identified as a significant contributor to the success of the industry nationwide.


For further information please visit www.jgauk.com

Contact
John Gibson Associates
01904 820 758
info@jgauk.com
End
Source:John Gibson Associates
Email:***@jgauk.com Email Verified
Tags:Automotive Recruitment, UK car industry, UK Motor Trade
Industry:Automotive
Location:York - Yorkshire - England
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Web Consultancy PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share