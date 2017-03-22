News By Tag
Thermic Fluid Heater Boiler – High Temperature Less Cost
Currently, thermic fluid heater boiler has been widely used in various applications for indirect heating process.
Thermic fluid heater boiler modern with oil-fired consists of double coil, construction of three passes and is fitted with pressure jet system. Thermic fluid, which acts as a heat carrier, heated in the heater and circulated through the user's equipment. Fluid transfer heat through heat exchanger to the process, then the fluid is returned to the heater.
Thermic fluid flow at the user end is controlled by a control valve that is pneumatically operated, based on the operating temperature. Heater operates at high fire or low fire depending on the return oil temperature which varies depending on system load.
The advantages of thermic fluid heater are:
• Closed operating system with minimum losses as compared to steam boilers.
• Operating system is not pressurized even for temperatures around 250 C compared to the needs of the steam pressure of 40 kg/cm2 in a similar steam system.
• Automatic control settings, which provide operational flexibility.
• Thermal efficiency is good because there is no heat loss caused by blowdown, discharge condensate and flash steam.
The overall economic of thermic fluid heater boiler depend upon the specific application and the reference basis. Thermic fluid heater boiler with coal-fired which has range thermal efficiency 55-65%. Thermic fluid heater boiler is most comfortable to use than the most common boiler. Incorporation of heat recovery devices in the exhaust gas will further enhance the thermal efficiency. To know more visit our website http://www.thermodyneboilers.com/
