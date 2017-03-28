News By Tag
KhaoChatPata.Com Brings Upwas/Vrat Falahari Special Range and Discount coupons for Chaitra Navratri
This Navratri energized yourself with Khaochatpat.Com varat-upwas Falari Mixture Chevda range
Chaitra or Vasant Navratri Celebrated in honor of Goddess Durga it culminates on Ram Navmi, the ninth day. The devotees perform Puja and observe Fast/Upwas throughout nine days. People eat only satvik food.
Director, Akhilesh Maheshwari, states "khaochatpata.Com keeping the norms of Navratri in mind presents the range of Upwas food along with special Discount Coupons. We have provided two coupons, firstly, the 50% cash back scheme in form of Chatpata Cash and FREE Shipping of Upwas falahari Mixture throughout the Country, with applied conditions"
People can avail these offers from 28th March onwards on khaochatpata.com and can observe their Fast/Varat or Upwas divinely fully in accordance with stated food norms.
Check out the range of Varat Special Falahari for Navratri on - http://www.khaochatpata.com/
- Alu Upvas Chiwda - The chiwda from Akaash ke Namkeen, ideal for all those fasting days. This Fariyali chiwda made with Alu (potato), poopy seeds and peanuts, is so yummy that you will love to fast for it ;-) Order online on khaochatpata.com and get it delivered across India.
- Aaloo Falari Mixture - Aaloo Fariyali Charkha specially for people who love spicy food.
- Sabudana Fariyali - The yummy falahari treat made of Sabudana Fariyali. Have during your fast to get all required energy.
- Sabudana Khichdi Mixture - Enhance your Sabudana Khichdi with this mixture, along with peanuts to provide you with the best proteins.

- Badam Lachha - Falahari Offering from Agrawal's Delight, Badam Lachha is a mixture made of Badam (Almonds) and Potato. The mixture is rich in taste since only best of spices and condiments are used and leave an unforgettable mark with the consumer.

About KhaoChatpata.Com
KhaoChatpata.Com displaying multiple range of Namkeens and sweets from all reputed brands of Indore, Ratlam, Bikaner and other famous places to satisfy the urge of Chatpata Namkeens to all Namkeen and sweets lovers spread through out the Country. Khaochatpata.com professionals provide a fast and convenient connection between stores and customers
Visit: http://www.khaochatpata.com
Call : 91-7024158888
Whatsapp : +91-7024158899.
Contact
khaochatpata.com
91-7024158888
***@khaochatpata.com
Page Updated Last on: Mar 28, 2017