March 2017
New LED lighting at the heart of Basildon Council office makeover

LED specialist Earlsmann has recently provided Basildon Council with new LED panel lighting throughout the office areas at it's main building, achieving savings of up to 75%.
 
 
BASILDON, England - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- LED lighting is highly versatile it can be used throughout any building to complement architectural and interior design features.

Following the success of their work, Basildon Council asked Earlsmann to design and supply LED lighting for the central atrium, an open area that spans two floors at the heart of the building.

Creating a bespoke LED lighting design for an unusual space

Earlsmann worked with Matt Flack, Energy Officer for the Council, to develop an innovative lighting scheme for the space. The atrium area has recently undergone bold remodelling, with coloured panels and decorative hanging shapes creating visual interest at ceiling level. The atrium is used as a 'break out' rest area, and as overflow desk and meeting space as required.

Ensuring light levels through Relux modelling of the LED solution

Earlsmann undertook Relux modelling, informing selection of a practical combination of high-bay lights and vertical hanging tubes that provide aesthetic effect in the rest area at one end of the space. Background floods at roof level and an additional prismatic high bay complete the solution, providing the required light levels.

The atrium has recently had new soundproofing panels installed. These limited the positioning of the new lights. Through the Relux process, undertaken in accordance with CIBSE LG7, Earlsmann ensured adequate light levels while taking account of the available positions.

Creating a bright, airy space with LED lighting

Previously, the atrium was dated and dim. Earlsmann provided the Council with a complete 'one stop shop' solution to refresh the lighting throughout the space. This included a variety of bespoke lighting types with sensor controls, dimmers and emergency lighting functionality. For example, the vertical hanging tubes were custom-made, and the high-bay lights include daylight harvesting sensors to minimise energy use.

The atrium is now a more stimulating space, with brighter lighting allowing overflow office and meeting use when required. The new 400 lux light level offers an excellent balance for both computer and paper-based work. The bespoke LED tube lights and high-level flood lights combine to create a bright, airy 'daylight' feel.

Earlsmann – your experienced partner in creating total LED lighting solutions

Earlsmann has many years' experience in the LED marketplace and manufactures lighting units at its factory in the UK, producing high-quality, reliable products underpinned by a full five-year warranty. The company provides a comprehensive range of lighting solutions to suit every interior and exterior application.

Find out more about Earlsmann's commercial lighting products for local authorities at http://www.earlsmann.co.uk/led-lighting-local-authorities/ call 08456 434 740 or email sales@earlsmann.co.uk.

Source:Basildon Council
