ICFAI Business School offers a Reputed MBA and BBA Program in India
Dr. Venkata Seshaiah in a recent interaction has answered some key questions regarding the BBA and MBA program at IBS Hyderabad.
About the Uniqueness of Summer Internship Program (SIP) at IBS he said, "In addition to core and specialized courses offered in the program, IBS offers Summer Internship Program (SIP) which forms an important component of education at IBS. It is an attempt to bridge the gap between the professional world and academic institutions. SIP is a vehicle for introducing student to real life situation, which cannot be simulated in the classroom and requires the students to undergo the rigor of professional environment both in the form and substance. SIP is guided and evaluated by the faculty and company guide."
While explaining curriculum and pedagogy and steps to enrich Management program, Dr. Venkata Seshaiah said, "The Thrust of curriculum and pedagogy in IBS campus on skill development. Pedagogies of action learning , internship and project work combined with case method and experiential learning have combined together to make learning an interesting and productive experience for the students that gets them ready for acceptance for jobs in corporate sector. Corporate recruiters find products of IBS down to earth, pragmatic, action oriented and well prepared. " Further he added, "It is proposed to carry forward the thrusts in the teaching learning processes with the judicious mix of IT based tools and platforms. The programs at IBS are moving towards increasing exposure for the students through action based learning strategies. Short live projects are going to be employed to give students that much needed hands on experience for an applied professional field like management."
About accreditations of IBS Hyderabad, he said, "IBS Hyderabad is one of the top Business Schools in India (http://ibsindia.org/
While asking about admission process in BBA program at IBS, he said, "The eligibility for BBA program is pass in Class XII or equivalent examination with an aggregate of 55% marks and above marks (any discipline) in English medium. The selection for the programs is made based on merit. Eligible applicants are required to apply for the program using the application form. Final selection will be made based on personal interview scheduled from June 20, 21 and 22, 2017 at Hyderabad."
About IBS Hyderabad:
ICFAI Business School (IBS)-Hyderabad is a constituent of the ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (IFHE) (Deemed University) under section 3 of UGC Act 1956. Dr S Venkata Seshaiah is the Director of ICFAI Business School (IBS) Hyderabad.
For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/
ICFAI Business School App downloads links:
Android - https://play.google.com/
I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/
Contact:
ICFAI Business School (IBS)
Hyderabad Campus: Dontanapalli,
Shankarpally Road, Hyderabad - 501203
Telangana
