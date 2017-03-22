 
LP Joinery's state of the art Pop Up TV Cabinets

Pop up TV cabinets are in vogue at the moment with their functional qualities making them more than just a status symbol and a must have in every home.
 
 
NEATH, Wales - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- A pop up TV cabinet is a functional, useful solution for those keen on a television in their living room, or bedroom without interfering with the existing décor or compromising on space. With more than 10 years of experience in motorized television lift cabinets alone and over 30 years in furniture and joinery trade, LP Joinery has successfully designed and built a variety of TV lift cabinets, book cases and other furniture that are sturdy and solid, with meticulous attention to detail, incorporating traditional joinery techniques.

The USP of a pop up TV cabinet is that it can easily be looked upon or used as a standalone cabinet or dresser. However, it comes with a built in motorized lift which is a surprise feature that can raise and lower the TV as per need. The television is stored inside the cabinet when not in use. These pop up TV cabinets come with a remote control, and with a simple push of a button, the TV can be revealed or hidden effortlessly, as and when required.

The pop TV cabinets are not only aesthetically pleasing but also extremely functional. In addition to the television, these cabinets can also be used to store books and other gadgets. There are many different styles and varieties of pop up TV cabinets manufactured by LP Joinery depending on placement locations within the house like the bedroom, living room etc.  These hand painted or stained durable cabinets are readily available in a wide array of wood, wood veneer and MDF that can be custom made. The bedroom cabinet options include - MDF Bookcase Cabinets, MDF End Of Bed Cabinets, Budget End Bed Cabinet and Budget End Bed Cabinet. There are more options for use in the living room or lounge area such as - Open Fronted Bookcase Cabinet, MDF Shaped Front Cabinets, Budget Cabinet, Open Media Sideboard Cabinet, Modern High Gloss Cabinets, Classic Reproduction Cabinets, Dresser or Bookcase Sideboard Cabinet. All of these can be upholstered in a fabric of your choice, made to match existing décor and furniture, complete with a media storage space inconspicuously tucked away.

The pop up TV cabinets are in essence, an efficient home improvement item as they provide a neat and stylish solution to encourage optimum use of space, transforming any living area into a functional and elegant space.

Local tradesmen manufacture these cabinets from the finest quality of materials in the LP Joinery workshop rendering them 40% cheaper than other leading suppliers, making them the go to company for cost effective, attractive and practical pop up TV cabinet.

About

LP Joinery, located in Wales, UK, are one of the leading manufacturers of TV lift cabinets with over 30 years of experience in the furniture industry and joinery trade.

Contact

Registered Office

37 Illtyd street

Neath

SA11 3HT

Telephone: Mobile:

07968 560 922
Daytime Telephone:

01639 414990

E-Mail:

info@TV-lifts.wales

Visit www.lpjoinery.co.ukfor more details.

