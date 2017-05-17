 
News By Tag
* Forex
* Cfds
* Trading
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Place
* limassol
  limassol
  Cyprus
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
23222120191817


HYCM Awarded Best Forex Broker Europe 2017 by FX Daily Info

The forex broker has received another accolade in recognition of its online trading services in the European region.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Forex
Cfds
Trading

Industry:
Finance

Location:
limassol - limassol - Cyprus

Subject:
Awards

LIMASSOL, Cyprus - May 23, 2017 - PRLog -- HYCM, a multi-regulated global leader in online capital markets trading, has been named "Best Forex Broker Europe" in the FX Daily Info "Forex Broker Awards 2017". HYCM competed against a large number of entrants and scooped the award after receiving the highest number of votes in its category.

FX Daily Info (www.dailyfxinfo.com) is one of the leading financial trading websites and a popular destination for forex traders requiring up-to-date market news and information. The award highlights HYCM's premier position in the market and is the second accolade received this month after also securing Best Forex Broker, Dubai 2017 from the UK's prestigious Global Brands Magazine.

Commenting on the award, Stavros Lambouris, CEO International for HYCM said, "On behalf of HYCM Europe, I am very pleased to have been recognised for our efforts in the European market. The award is a testament to our world-class product range, high quality customer support and overall trading experience. We look forward to building on our success in the coming year and further expanding our reach across Europe."

HYCM continues to experience considerable growth and receiving such awards is a reflection of its continued focus on innovation and customer satisfaction. The company's expansion in Europe is in parallel with its global expansion plans which include China, Middle East, South America and Africa.

HYCM

Notes to editors:

HYCM is a leading provider of online FX and CFD trading services to retail and institutional investors. With a 40 year operational history and a strong focus on client satisfaction and technological advancement, HYCM has become the online broker of choice for investors across the globe, providing access to a range of asset classes including currencies, commodities, metals, shares and indices.

HYCM offers clients a complete trading solution together with all the trading tools and analysis needed to make informed trading decisions. Backed by its state-of-the-art trading platforms, including mobile app enabling clients to trade while on the go, HYCM has secured a strong industry reputation for delivering a trading experience that is second to none.

HYCM is part of the Henyep Capital Markets Group, an international conglomerate with businesses in financial services, property, education and charity and is multi-regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the UK (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and the Dubai Financial Service Authority (DFSA).

The company is represented globally with offices in United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Cyprus and Dubai.

http://www.hycm.com

Media Contact
HYCM
Rosemary Barnes
+35725245750
***@hycm.com
End
Source:
Email:***@hycm.com Email Verified
Tags:Forex, Cfds, Trading
Industry:Finance
Location:limassol - limassol - Cyprus
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share