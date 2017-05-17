News By Tag
HYCM Awarded Best Forex Broker Europe 2017 by FX Daily Info
The forex broker has received another accolade in recognition of its online trading services in the European region.
FX Daily Info (www.dailyfxinfo.com)
Commenting on the award, Stavros Lambouris, CEO International for HYCM said, "On behalf of HYCM Europe, I am very pleased to have been recognised for our efforts in the European market. The award is a testament to our world-class product range, high quality customer support and overall trading experience. We look forward to building on our success in the coming year and further expanding our reach across Europe."
HYCM continues to experience considerable growth and receiving such awards is a reflection of its continued focus on innovation and customer satisfaction. The company's expansion in Europe is in parallel with its global expansion plans which include China, Middle East, South America and Africa.
HYCM
Notes to editors:
HYCM is a leading provider of online FX and CFD trading services to retail and institutional investors. With a 40 year operational history and a strong focus on client satisfaction and technological advancement, HYCM has become the online broker of choice for investors across the globe, providing access to a range of asset classes including currencies, commodities, metals, shares and indices.
HYCM offers clients a complete trading solution together with all the trading tools and analysis needed to make informed trading decisions. Backed by its state-of-the-
HYCM is part of the Henyep Capital Markets Group, an international conglomerate with businesses in financial services, property, education and charity and is multi-regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the UK (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) and the Dubai Financial Service Authority (DFSA).
The company is represented globally with offices in United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Cyprus and Dubai.
http://www.hycm.com
Media Contact
HYCM
Rosemary Barnes
+35725245750
***@hycm.com
