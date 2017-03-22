 
Six Steps to Know How to Attach Clip-In Hair Extensions

If you are looking for a quick do-it-yourself hair extension method with no permanent bonding, clip-in hair extensions are an ideal choice.
 
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Here are the six steps that on how to attach clip-in hair extensions:

• Ensure that your hair extensions match – not only the colour but also the texture of your hair. Use large brush to give your hair the same loose waves just similar to the hair extension you choose. Besides, learning how to use a hair extension is also very important. Therefore, practice opening and closing the clips by applying pressure to each side of the clip with your thumbs.
• Use your index fingers to separate your hair into upper and lower sections. Start parting it at your left temple and move across the back of your head in a straight line to the right temple. Then, secure your parted hair by using a claw clip or hair tie. Ensure that all clips on the hair weft are secured.
• Firstly, attach the middle clip first. Then, make sure that your comb slides on the clip are attached onto your natural hair and snap shut. Check if the attachment is placed securely.
• Repeat this process with the clips on the right and left side of the weft. Also, check if the weft lies flat along your scalp and feel secure.
• Now, release the clipped hair and brush it well. Remember, some clip-in hair come in one large piece and others in multiple smaller pieces. If you are using multiple clip-ons, then attach them evenly, one-by-one by making horizons just an inch above the previously applied extension and repeat the aforementioned process.
• Use mirror to make sure that there is no visible weft. At the end, hair straightener or curling iron can be used to style your hair extensions.

Give these tips a try and achieve seamless and natural look. If you have other tips or tricks on how to attach hair extensions, write to us on 'info@belcheveshop.com'. We would be happy to share tips with you and also learn from you.

