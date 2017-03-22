Bungalo Records' Artist Ronnie Laws Set to Debut New Single 'Settle Down'

Ronnie Laws

-- Legendary jazz saxophonist and Bungalo Records recording artist, Ronnie Laws, is set to officially release a new single to worldwide music outlets. The new record release is entitled "Settle Down". The project is scheduled to be distributed by Blue Tree Records/Bungalo Records/ Universal Music Group Distribution."On behalf of Bungalo Records, we are proud to work with jazz great Ronnie Laws in distributing his upcoming music release. We look forward to sharing the musical genius of Laws and his exceptional project 'Settle Down' with the world," says Robert (Leo) Rodgers, Senior Vice President of Bungalo Records, Universal Music Group Distribution.Ronnie Laws is an American jazz, R&B and funk saxophonist with a history of breaking Billboard hits on the charts. Laws' records, "Pressure Sensitive" and "Fever", each climbed to number 3 on the charts. "Friends and Strangers" and "Solid Ground" each rose to the number 2 position; and "Flame" and "Generation"each elevated to the number 1 position on Billboard. In addition, these songs charted on both the Jazz and Pop charts.Jonathan Widran wrote, "Laws is the consummate melodic inventor, solid improviser and card-carrying funkateer." Berklee College of Music Professor Walter Beasley calls Laws, "One of the greatest conceptualists of all time," and lists Laws' soprano sax solo on "Friends and Strangers" as one of only three perfect R&B solos in the history of recorded music.During the inception of his stellar music career, Laws became an official sax player with the legendary Earth, Wind and Fire and is featured on their project, "Last Days in Time". Laws' solo career catapulted with his signing with Blue Note Records and working with Wayne Henderson as his producer. In addition to Blue Note Records, Laws recorded with United Artists, Capitol Records, and CBS Records to name a few. He has recorded over 20 albums throughout his exceptional career that continues with his new release via Bungalo Records distributed exclusively through Universal Music Group Dist.An official record release party will take place on March 29 at the World-Famous Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood with the concert starting at 7:00 p.m. "Settle Down" is slated to launch worldwide on iTunes, Amazon and other major digital outlets in April 2017 via Blue Tree Records/Bungalo Records/UMGDFor more information, please visit:Robert (Leo) RodgersSenior Vice President/Bungalo Records/UMGD.E: leo@bungalorecords.com