News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Worlifts Supply New Norbar Industrial 2R & 2AR Torque Wrenches
Norbar, one of the leading manufacturers of torque tools in the world, has just released two great new products – the 2R & 2AR Industrial Torque Wrenches, and as one of their top suppliers, Worlifts are proud to be supporting this launch.
Inspired by the 3AR – 6R range, these smaller wrenches are robust, yet incredibly simple to operate with a profiled cam and reaction plate providing a much clearer torque break point.
The chance of over-torquing is now reduced, giving a much optimised performance and precision in any task, even in noisy environments where the 'click' of other wrenches may be missed.
These robustly constructed tools are accurate to within ±4% of set torque, even in arduous conditions and have further features which include:
• Push-through ratchet for torqueing in two directions
• Integral pull-out adjustment bar so no additional torque setting tool is required
• Easy to read scale protected from dust, dirt and spray
• Sturdy padded fabric bag with shoulder strap for storage and transporting the tool and helping to keep the tool, instructions and calibration certificate together
You can place orders now for delivery in April.
Read more and contact: http://www.worlifts.co.uk/
Contact
Worlifts - Paul Smith - 0121 460 1113
***@worlifts.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse