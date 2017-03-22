News By Tag
The Trigger-Happy Kittens Want You To Grab Their Cheeky EP, "The Cat's Ass!"
The Trigger-Happy Kittens' 3rd Moog-Based Release Butts into ElectroHouse and SynthPop with Some Serious Caterwauling
Tracks like, "The Cats' Homeworld", aired, on Penn State's 90.7FM The Lion on DJ Tim Kai's Altered State. Overseas, "Beyond The Moon" was on Chris Watts', In The Moog on NCCR Radio near Gloucestershire, UK, to enthusiastic response. The Trigger-Happy Kittens' new EP is their first sustained effort to incorporate original Lyrics and Vocals by Michael O'Morah with their Music. Exemplified by the EP's eponymous track, "The Cat's Ass!" a reference to the 1960's colloquialism for "cool" and harkens back to 1920's flapper jargon, e.g.; The Bee's Knees, The Cat's Pajamas etc.
The Number One Electronic Music Act in Lawrence, KS and an Electronic Music leader in the Greater Kansas City Area, Since 2013 The Trigger-Happy Kittens have striven to create and perform original Moog-based Underground Indie Electronica. Their Weapons of Choice combine Keyboard performance while employing Synthesizers, Sequencers, Drum Machines, Expression and Effects Pedals to build entrancing Rhythmic Harmonies which render vivid stratospheric atmospheres of Tenacity, and Inspiration that make your body move.
As Children of the 60's, Michael and his Assistant, Sweetp Moore were Spoon-fed Progressive Electronic Acts, i.e.; ELP, Jean-Michel Jarre, Tomita and Thomas Dolby. Some of their Peers have compared the Trigger-Happy Kittens to groundbreaking Acts like, Joy Division, Tangerine Dream and Kraftwerk. As to the Project's Title, "Our Cats couldn't resist my Drums and Minimoog", said Founder, Michael O'Morah. "We use Voltage Control to 'Trigger' the Minimoog Voyager Synthesizer, so our Trigger-Happy Kittens clawed their way into the Music like Tony Soprano, 'Meowgeddaboudit!"
Founded in July 2012 by Michael O'Morah, The Trigger-Happy Kittens endeavor to create genre-
The Trigger-Happy Kittens; Michael O'Morah
thk@trggrhppykttns.com
