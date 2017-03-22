Bharatbook announces a report on "Global Enterprise Software Market". The report has put special emphasis on the market share and size of automotive industry and wear parts industry.

The global enterprise software market has reported a significant growth in the recent years and is presenting ample opportunities to the industry's players. Enterprise software is used by organizations of all sizes - small, medium, and large - in various industry verticals such as manufacturing, media and entertainment, healthcare, retail, public sector, banking, financial services, and insurance, telecom, transportation, energy and utilities, and distribution. With increasing global competition and rising awareness regarding enterprises software across the globe, the worldwide enterprise software market is poised to scale newer acmes. Moreover, introduction of novel software services, technology innovation and advancement, rising number of enterprises in the world and entry of new industry players, are all set to further boost the market growth.Key Highlights of the Report:• It is anticipated that the global enterprise software market will exceed US$ 500 Billion by 2022.• Countries in North America and Europe have been identified as early adopters of enterprise software.• The Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) are the leading application segments of the enterprise software market.• Business intelligence is the third largest segment for enterprise software being followed by Supply Chain Management (SCM) applications.• Web Conferencing Collaboration/Social Software Suites captured least share of the enterprise software market• Banking & Securities, Communications, Media & Services, and Manufacturing & Natural Resources are the top three industry for enterprise software market.• Insurance and Retail industries are competing very closely with each other to grab maximum share of the enterprise software market.• North America is the largest market for enterprise software accounting for XX percent share in 2016.• Western Europe is the second largest market for enterprise software capturing XX percent share in 2016.• Asia Pacific enterprise application market is anticipated to witness growth owing to rising number of startup and presence of large number of small scale industries.• The top five (Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, IBM and EMC) enterprise software vendors accounted for over 40 percent of the total market in 2016.• Microsoft dominated the enterprise software market with XX percent share in 2016.Report titled "Global Enterprise Software Market (By Segment, Industry Verticals, Geography and Vendors) and Forecast to 2022" provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Enterprise Software Market. This 122 Page report with 71 Figures and 13 Tables has been analyzed from 7 viewpoints:employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis by dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.Primary Research Methodologies:Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.Secondary Research Methodologies:Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.