Global Enterprise Software Market
Bharatbook announces a report on "Global Enterprise Software Market". The report has put special emphasis on the market share and size of automotive industry and wear parts industry.
Key Highlights of the Report:
• It is anticipated that the global enterprise software market will exceed US$ 500 Billion by 2022.
• Countries in North America and Europe have been identified as early adopters of enterprise software.
• The Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) are the leading application segments of the enterprise software market.
• Business intelligence is the third largest segment for enterprise software being followed by Supply Chain Management (SCM) applications.
• Web Conferencing Collaboration/
• Banking & Securities, Communications, Media & Services, and Manufacturing & Natural Resources are the top three industry for enterprise software market.
• Insurance and Retail industries are competing very closely with each other to grab maximum share of the enterprise software market.
• North America is the largest market for enterprise software accounting for XX percent share in 2016.
• Western Europe is the second largest market for enterprise software capturing XX percent share in 2016.
• Asia Pacific enterprise application market is anticipated to witness growth owing to rising number of startup and presence of large number of small scale industries.
• The top five (Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, IBM and EMC) enterprise software vendors accounted for over 40 percent of the total market in 2016.
• Microsoft dominated the enterprise software market with XX percent share in 2016.
Report titled "Global Enterprise Software Market (By Segment, Industry Verticals, Geography and Vendors) and Forecast to 2022" provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth Enterprise Software Market. This 122 Page report with 71 Figures and 13 Tables has been analyzed from 7 viewpoints:
employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis by dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.
