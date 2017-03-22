Travcure Medical Tourism: The Proud Recipient of WhatClinic.com 2017 Patient Service Award

Travcure, India's leading medical tourism company, has won WhatClinic's Patient Service Award 2017 for providing excellent medical treatments & facilities to international patients.

-- Indian country is globally acknowledged as one of the best healthcare tourism destinations. India offers finest medical treatments and provisions at most reasonable prices. A majority of Indian hospitals and clinics provide a large range of treatments in the field of cardiac care, eye treatments, cancer treatments, cosmetic surgery, dental treatments, orthopedic surgeries and a lot more. Healthcare service in western countries like Australia, United Kingdom, and the United States is quite expensive. Whereas, in India, patients can save up to 70% of their hard earned money without compromising on the quality of treatment. Indian surgeons and medical professionals are highly experienced and renowned for providing best beneficial outcomes following complex surgeries. In addition to this, international patients do not have to wait for a long time for their treatment as observed in most of the western countries. Latest infrastructure and healthcare facilities like state-of-the-art technology make India a favorable medical care hub. This is the reason why billions of overseas patients visit India every year.is a prime medical service provider catering in countries like South Korea, Germany, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and India. Travcure is associated with the most prominent healthcare professionals and multi-specialty hospitals of these countries. These multi-specialty hospitals are well-equipped with high-end instruments and tools that help doctors to precisely diagnose the condition of patients. They follow international protocols and norms for maintaining patient's safety. Medical experts at Travcure understand the need of global patients who travel to another country for availing quality medical treatment. They make sure that their overseas guests get the best treatment packages at most economical prices. Travcure takes care of their accommodation, food, appointments with respective doctors, and follow-up care sessions. Travcure health consultants also assist their guests for getting medical visas on time and render additional recuperation services for ensuring a complete and healthy recovery following the treatment. Travcure aims to give best customized service to each and every patient and make their medical trip a memorable experience.Tech entrepreneur Caelen King foundedin the year 2007. Due to its trustworthy services, WhatClinic has managed to be a leading name in the healthcare industry. It has more than 1.5 million active users and operates over 135 nations across the world. Whatclinic.com helps international patients find the most suitable clinic and health solutions merely with a click of a button. It is a dominant clinic search engine which enables its users to check out and compare a massive number of clinics offering treatments like plastic surgery, physiotherapy, dental treatments and much more before commencing their treatment. Patients can highly rely on WhatClinic.com to find an appropriate medical provider from listings of doctors in a hassle-free manner.Travcure has been felicitated with '' for being a reliable healthcare company in India. WhatClinic Awards is the most prestigious award honoring excellence in medical services. Mission of WhatClinic Patient's Service Award is to recognize and appreciate theacross the world. Travcure Medical Tourism is undoubtedly a patient-centric medical care company. An unwavering commitment and excellent medical care have helped Travcure achieve an extraordinary success in such a short span."It is an honor to receive. We have always focused on providing quality care to our patients and to receive this award at such an early stage feels great. It has given us the inspiration to perform better", said Mr. Owais Saiyed, Director of Travcure Medical Tourism. "Our vision is to take healthcare service industry to the next level for the well-being of our patients", he added further on receiving the token of appreciation from WhatClinic.com.This award is based on patient's personal experience and feedback. Entire team of this leading medical tourism company in India was delighted to receive the WhatClinic patient service award. They have requested international patients to visit websiteto get detailed information about their top-class services.