The Athena Cats New Works Festival presents staged readings of 10-minute plays by female playwrights
The Athena Cats, a collective of Southern California female playwrights and directors, presents staged readings of new 10-minute plays written and directed by women playwrights for SWAN Day (Support Women Artists Now Day). Sat. April 8 at Bergamot
The Athena Cats' goal is to redress this imbalance through staged readings of new 10-minute plays written and directed by women playwrights as part of SWAN Day (Support Women Artists Now Day.
Athena is the Goddess of wisdom, courage, inspiration, civilization, law and justice, the arts - fighting for just reason, known for her calm temperament.
Why Cats? Domestic cats, no matter their breed, are all members of one species. Felis catus has had a very long relationship with humans. Ancient Egyptians may have first domesticated cats as early as 4,000 years ago. And they worshipped them. As writers, we simply like cats and their semi-ferocious nature.
Sat. April 8th at Bergamot Station, 2525 Michigan Ave., Building T1, Santa Monica, CA 90404, at 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm. Ph (310) 564-9410; http://www.theathenacats.org.
Lucy Pollak Public Relations
***@lucypr.com
