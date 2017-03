The Athena Cats New Works Festival presents staged readings of 10-minute plays by female playwrights

The Athena Cats, a collective of Southern California female playwrights and directors, presents staged readings of new 10-minute plays written and directed by women playwrights for SWAN Day (Support Women Artists Now Day). Sat. April 8 at Bergamot

The Athena Cats New-Works Festival

The Athena Cats is a collective of Southern California female playwrights and directors. The statistics for female playwrights are grim. According to statistics, in Los Angeles, 23% of plays produced during the 2011-2014 season were written by women. Nationwide the statistic is 22%. The Athena Cats' goal is to redress this imbalance through staged readings of new 10-minute plays written and directed by women playwrights as part of SWAN Day (Support Women Artists Now Day). Athena is the Goddess of wisdom, courage, inspiration, civilization, law and justice, the arts - fighting for just reason, known for her calm temperament. Why Cats? Domestic cats, no matter their breed, are all members of one species. has had a very long relationship with humans. Ancient Egyptians may have first domesticated cats as early as 4,000 years ago. And they worshipped them. As writers, we simply like cats and their semi-ferocious nature.