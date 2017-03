Global Hemophilia Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021) – Koncept Analytics

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global hemophilia market.

-- Hemophilia is a rare bleeding disorder in which one's blood does not clot normally because of lack of sufficient blood clotting proteins or clotting factors. It is an inherited disease caused by defect located in the X gene and is therefore also known as X-linked recessive disease. This genetic defect is passed on by mothers, because females have two X chromosomes and males inherit an X chromosome from their mother and a Y chromosome from their father.Hemophilia is categorized on the basis of coagulation factor deficiency. Its types are hemophilia A, hemophilia B, hemophilia C and hemophilia with inhibitors. Symptoms of hemophilia include spontaneous bleeding from cuts or injuries, deep bruises, unusual bleeding after vaccinations, tightness in joints, double vision and many more. It can be treated via replacement therapy, prophylactic therapy, and on-demand therapy. In the coming years, gene therapy is expected to be the most attractive treatment option for people. Large pharmaceutical companies have entered into the race to develop gene therapy for hemophilia.The US hemophilia market accounts for the largest market because of its strong market dynamics and greater scope of innovation in the region. The global hemophilia market growth will be driven by increased focus on prophylactic treatment, growing FVIII market, increasing diagnosis rate, and increasing healthcare expenditure.The major trends of the market include development of novel hemophilia treatments, subcutaneous dosing, & increasing demand for recombinant versions of factor VIII & FIX Drugs. However, the market will be hindered by high cost of treatment and reluctance to switch to new therapies. Also, the competition in the market will be largely dominated by generalist firms.The research report, "Global Hemophilia Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook: 2017 Edition" by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the market performance at present and future outlook of the global and regional market.Depiction of Inheritance of HemophiliaTypes of HemophiliaGlobal Hemophilia Market by Value (2012-2016)Global Hemophilia Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)Global Hemophilia Market by Therapeutic Class (2016- 2030)Global Hemophilia Traditional Factors Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)Global Hemophilia Market by Type (2016)Global Hemophilia A Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)Global Hemophilia A Market Forecast by Therapeutic Class (2016- 2030)Global Hemophilia A market by Severity (2016)Global Hemophilia with Inhibitors Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)Global Hemophilia B Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)Global Hemophilia B Market Forecast by Therapeutic Class (2016- 2030)Global Hemophilia B Market by Severity (2016)The US Hemophilia Market by Value (2012-2016)The US Hemophilia Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)The US Hemophilia Market by Type (2016)The US Hemophilia A Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)The US Hemophilia A Market-Treated Patient Volume Forecast (2016-2021)The US Hemophilia A Market-Pediatric Patients Volume Forecast (2016-2021)The US Hemophilia A Market- Adult Patients Volume Forecast (2016-2021)The US Hemophilia B Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)The US Hemophilia B Market-Treated Patient Volume Forecast (2016-2021)Europe's Hemophilia Market- Patient Volume Forecast (2016-2021)Europe's Hemophilia A Market- Patient Volume Forecast (2016-2021)Europe's Hemophilia B Market- Patient Volume Forecast (2016-2021)Market Share of Hemophilia A Patients on Prophylaxis in the US (2014-2016)Market Share of Hemophilia B Patients on Prophylaxis in the US (2014-2016)Global Hemophilia A Factor VIII Products Market by Value (2016-2021)Global Identified Hemophilia Patients Volume (2005-2016)Global Healthcare Expenditure (2012-2016)Global Hemophilia A Market Share by Company (2016)Global Hemophilia A Factor VIII Products Market Share by Company (2021/2030)Global Hemophilia A FVIII Gene Therapy Market Share Forecast (2030)Global Hemophilia B Market Share by Company (2016)Global Hemophilia B Factor IX Products Market Share Forecast (2021/2030)Global Hemophilia B Factor IX Gene Therapy Market Share Forecast (2030)Pfizer Inc.'s Revenue Share by Major Business Segment (2016)Pfizer Inc.'s Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)Pfizer Inc. R&D Expenses (2015-2016)Bayer Group's Net Sales Share by Business Segments (2016)Bayer Group's Net Sales and Net Income (2012-2016)Shire PLC's Revenue Share by Franchise (2016)Shire PLC's Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)Novo Nordisk's Net Sales Share by Business Segments (2016)Novo Nordisk's Net Sales and Net Profit (2012-2016)Signs & Symptoms of HemophiliaDevelopment of New Novel Hemophilia Treatments (2016)Developed and Upcoming Long Acting Factor VIII DrugsFactor IX Products in DevelopmentUpcoming Hemophilia Gene Therapy Candidates (2016-2030)Global Hemophilia Revenue & Market Cap Comparison by Key Players (2016)Major Business Segments of Pfizer Inc.Major Products Developed by Pfizer Inc. (Since November 1, 2016)Bayer Group's R&D Expenses by Business Segments (2016)Shire PLC's Major Product Approvals & Launches (2016)Shire PLC's Major Product Pipeline (2016)Novo Nordisk's Research and Development (2014-2016)Novo Nordisk's Product Pipeline (2016)