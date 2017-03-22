 
Industry News





Global Hemophilia Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021) – Koncept Analytics

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global hemophilia market.
 
 
DELHI, India - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Hemophilia is a rare bleeding disorder in which one's blood does not clot normally because of lack of sufficient blood clotting proteins or clotting factors. It is an inherited disease caused by defect located in the X gene and is therefore also known as X-linked recessive disease. This genetic defect is passed on by mothers, because females have two X chromosomes and males inherit an X chromosome from their mother and a Y chromosome from their father.

Hemophilia is categorized on the basis of coagulation factor deficiency. Its types are hemophilia A, hemophilia B, hemophilia C and hemophilia with inhibitors. Symptoms of hemophilia include spontaneous bleeding from cuts or injuries, deep bruises, unusual bleeding after vaccinations, tightness in joints, double vision and many more. It can be treated via replacement therapy, prophylactic therapy, and on-demand therapy. In the coming years, gene therapy is expected to be the most attractive treatment option for people. Large pharmaceutical companies have entered into the race to develop gene therapy for hemophilia.

The US hemophilia market accounts for the largest market because of its strong market dynamics and greater scope of innovation in the region. The global hemophilia market growth will be driven by increased focus on prophylactic treatment, growing FVIII market, increasing diagnosis rate, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

The major trends of the market include development of novel hemophilia treatments, subcutaneous dosing, & increasing demand for recombinant versions of factor VIII & FIX Drugs. However, the market will be hindered by high cost of treatment and reluctance to switch to new therapies. Also, the competition in the market will be largely dominated by generalist firms.

The research report, "Global Hemophilia Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook: 2017 Edition" by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the market performance at present and future outlook of the global and regional market.

For more Information:

http://www.konceptanalytics.com/Researchreport/global-hem...

Koncept Analytics

Vikas Gupta

(Business Development Manager)

FFCS-36, Ansal Plaza

Vaishali, Ghaziabad

U.P - 201010

Tele: +91-120-4130959

Mobile: +91-9871694789

Mail ID – vikas@konceptanalytics.com

