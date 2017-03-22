News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Global Hemophilia Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021) – Koncept Analytics
The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global hemophilia market.
Hemophilia is categorized on the basis of coagulation factor deficiency. Its types are hemophilia A, hemophilia B, hemophilia C and hemophilia with inhibitors. Symptoms of hemophilia include spontaneous bleeding from cuts or injuries, deep bruises, unusual bleeding after vaccinations, tightness in joints, double vision and many more. It can be treated via replacement therapy, prophylactic therapy, and on-demand therapy. In the coming years, gene therapy is expected to be the most attractive treatment option for people. Large pharmaceutical companies have entered into the race to develop gene therapy for hemophilia.
The US hemophilia market accounts for the largest market because of its strong market dynamics and greater scope of innovation in the region. The global hemophilia market growth will be driven by increased focus on prophylactic treatment, growing FVIII market, increasing diagnosis rate, and increasing healthcare expenditure.
The major trends of the market include development of novel hemophilia treatments, subcutaneous dosing, & increasing demand for recombinant versions of factor VIII & FIX Drugs. However, the market will be hindered by high cost of treatment and reluctance to switch to new therapies. Also, the competition in the market will be largely dominated by generalist firms.
The research report, "Global Hemophilia Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook: 2017 Edition" by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the market performance at present and future outlook of the global and regional market.
List of Charts
Depiction of Inheritance of Hemophilia
Types of Hemophilia
Global Hemophilia Market by Value (2012-2016)
Global Hemophilia Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
Global Hemophilia Market by Therapeutic Class (2016- 2030)
Global Hemophilia Traditional Factors Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Hemophilia Market by Type (2016)
Global Hemophilia A Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Hemophilia A Market Forecast by Therapeutic Class (2016- 2030)
Global Hemophilia A market by Severity (2016)
Global Hemophilia with Inhibitors Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Hemophilia B Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
Global Hemophilia B Market Forecast by Therapeutic Class (2016- 2030)
Global Hemophilia B Market by Severity (2016)
The US Hemophilia Market by Value (2012-2016)
The US Hemophilia Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)
The US Hemophilia Market by Type (2016)
The US Hemophilia A Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
The US Hemophilia A Market-Treated Patient Volume Forecast (2016-2021)
The US Hemophilia A Market-Pediatric Patients Volume Forecast (2016-2021)
The US Hemophilia A Market- Adult Patients Volume Forecast (2016-2021)
The US Hemophilia B Market Forecast by Value (2016-2021)
The US Hemophilia B Market-Treated Patient Volume Forecast (2016-2021)
Europe's Hemophilia Market- Patient Volume Forecast (2016-2021)
Europe's Hemophilia A Market- Patient Volume Forecast (2016-2021)
Europe's Hemophilia B Market- Patient Volume Forecast (2016-2021)
Market Share of Hemophilia A Patients on Prophylaxis in the US (2014-2016)
Market Share of Hemophilia B Patients on Prophylaxis in the US (2014-2016)
Global Hemophilia A Factor VIII Products Market by Value (2016-2021)
Global Identified Hemophilia Patients Volume (2005-2016)
Global Healthcare Expenditure (2012-2016)
Global Hemophilia A Market Share by Company (2016)
Global Hemophilia A Factor VIII Products Market Share by Company (2021/2030)
Global Hemophilia A FVIII Gene Therapy Market Share Forecast (2030)
Global Hemophilia B Market Share by Company (2016)
Global Hemophilia B Factor IX Products Market Share Forecast (2021/2030)
Global Hemophilia B Factor IX Gene Therapy Market Share Forecast (2030)
Pfizer Inc.'s Revenue Share by Major Business Segment (2016)
Pfizer Inc.'s Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)
Pfizer Inc. R&D Expenses (2015-2016)
Bayer Group's Net Sales Share by Business Segments (2016)
Bayer Group's Net Sales and Net Income (2012-2016)
Shire PLC's Revenue Share by Franchise (2016)
Shire PLC's Revenue and Net Income (2012-2016)
Novo Nordisk's Net Sales Share by Business Segments (2016)
Novo Nordisk's Net Sales and Net Profit (2012-2016)
List of Tables
Signs & Symptoms of Hemophilia
Development of New Novel Hemophilia Treatments (2016)
Developed and Upcoming Long Acting Factor VIII Drugs
Factor IX Products in Development
Upcoming Hemophilia Gene Therapy Candidates (2016-2030)
Global Hemophilia Revenue & Market Cap Comparison by Key Players (2016)
Major Business Segments of Pfizer Inc.
Major Products Developed by Pfizer Inc. (Since November 1, 2016)
Bayer Group's R&D Expenses by Business Segments (2016)
Shire PLC's Major Product Approvals & Launches (2016)
Shire PLC's Major Product Pipeline (2016)
Novo Nordisk's Research and Development (2014-2016)
Novo Nordisk's Product Pipeline (2016)
For more Information:
http://www.konceptanalytics.com/
Koncept Analytics
Vikas Gupta
(Business Development Manager)
FFCS-36, Ansal Plaza
Vaishali, Ghaziabad
U.P - 201010
Tele: +91-120-4130959
Mobile: +91-9871694789
Mail ID – vikas@konceptanalytics.com
Contact
Vikas Gupta
+91-9871694789
vikas@konceptanalytics.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse