What role would Rahu & Ketu transit 2017 play in your life?

The unpredictable nature of Rahu and Ketu during transit and how it would impact their life.

In the, there are 8 planets those are taken into consideration when a birth chart is prepared. Sun, Moon, Mars, Rahu, Jupiter, Saturn, Mercury, Ketu and Venus, these are the planets which are considered to affect the events in the life of each individual.You might have been observing the buzz aboutall over the internet. This must have raised the question about what exactly do they mean? What is their significance?are not physically present planets. They are known as shadowy planets. In spite of being shadowy, they are one of the malefic planets that can completely toss your life upside down. These planets are always placed opposite to each other, but they transit at the same time. As they are considered shadowy planets to specify in a more precise way, Rahu is the shadow of planet Saturn and Ketu is the shadow of planet Mars.The Vedic planets have their set time frame of movement in their orbit according to their behavior; this means some are fast moving and some are slow moving. The fast moving one does not impact life majorly whereas the slow moving planets take a longer time to revolve around the Earth and lay a major impact on the lives of individuals. Hence, the transit of Rahu and Ketu is a big concern.Rahu is the planet that signifies fame and money basically materialistic concern. On the other hand, Ketu signifies liberation and spirituality aspect of a person. It is not necessary that both the planets will only affect a person negatively; it can also be that the very same planets bring prosperity in a person's life.The year 2017 is depicting some major transits in the planetary world those are known to bring drastic changes in the life of people in every way.would enterwhereaswill enter into. So, it depends on the position of Rahu and Ketu in your birth chart whether their transit would prove to be fruitful or disastrous.