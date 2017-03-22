News By Tag
Comics Rock! Convention April 25th - 29, 2017
COMICS ROCK! TURNS UP for the 6th Annual Comics Rock Convention (CRC) with a kickoff tribute to the "The Godmother of Urban Comedy", Ms.Tina Graham.
Workshops/Seminars for the convention will be held at the El Cid 4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, April 26th, & and The J Spot Comedy Club, 5581 W. Manchester Blvd, Westchester, Ca on Thursday, April 27, and Friday, April 28. Industry experts such as Rodney Perry, Luenell, Shang Forbes, Lester Speight, Lamont Ferrell, David Arnold, Sherita J Herring, Mike Pointer and more will be present to teach workshops, seminars and moderate panels.
In addition, the Comics Rock! Convention is privileged this year to have center-stage an A-List of Celebrity Veteran Comedians to host the nightly showcase "Comics Rock! Week" at L.A.'s hottest mainstream comedy clubs:
Wednesday, April 26th at Comedy Union
5040 W. Pico Blvd Los Angeles, CA (323) 934-9300
Hosted by: 8p Kym Whitley & Earthquake/10p Rodney Perry
Advance Tickets $10.00/$15.00 at the Door
Thursday, April 27th at Flappers Comedy Club & Restaurant
102 E. Magnolia Blvd Burbank, CA (818) 845-9721
Hosted by: 8p Luenell /10p Tiffany Haddish
Friday, April 28th at Sal's Comedy Hole
7356 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA (323) 651-3822
Hosted by: 8p Edwonda White /10p Screw
Advance Tickets $10.00/$15.00 at the Door
Friday, April 28th at J Spot Comedy
5581 W. Manchester Blvd Los Angeles, CA
Hosted by: 8p Scruncho
Saturday, April 29th at J Spot Comedy
5581 W. Manchester Blvd Los Angeles, CA
Hosted by: 8p Speedy /1030p Cookie Hull
Advance Tickets $10.00/$15.00 at the Door
Registration is still open to all comedians until April 15 and tickets to our special events are being sold online only. For more information, visit: www.comicsrockconvention.com. If you would like to become a sponsor, vendor or attendee, please email Renea Martoff no later than Monday, April 17, 2017 for immediate consideration.
HOPE FLOOD: Founder of Comics Rock! Convention and veteran comedienne is one of the top females in the industry. Her commitment and dedication to CRC, as well as, her numerous ventures help to keep female comedians ahead of the entertainment business. CRC is a group designed for comedians to learn how to break into or to stay in the business as they refine their craft. Its sole purpose is to network, mentor, and collaborate, as well as, bring awareness to the talents of females in comedy. Although the convention was originally branded as the Females in Comedy Convention, it is the vision of Hope to include all comedians regardless of gender. The convention will be filled with many opportunities for networking and career changing resources for both men and women in the comedy field.
For more information regarding interview opportunities, media coverage and/or media passes, please contact: Renea Martoff (Publicist) at: events@sharibella.com | (323) 228-5661
Media Contact
Renea Martoff (Publicist)
3232285661
events@sharibella.com
