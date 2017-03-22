 
March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322


Comics Rock! Convention April 25th - 29, 2017

COMICS ROCK! TURNS UP for the 6th Annual Comics Rock Convention (CRC) with a kickoff tribute to the "The Godmother of Urban Comedy", Ms.Tina Graham.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Veteran Comedienne, Hope Flood, Founder will host the 6th Annual 2017 Comics Rock! Convention, April 25th-29th. The CRC brings a diverse demographic of up and coming comedians as well as intermediate and veteran comedians from around the world with the intent of working on their craft and gaining industry knowledge which enables them to effectively brand and manage their business.

Workshops/Seminars for the convention will be held at the El Cid 4212 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, April 26th, & and The J Spot Comedy Club, 5581 W. Manchester Blvd, Westchester, Ca on Thursday, April 27, and  Friday, April 28.   Industry experts such as Rodney Perry, Luenell, Shang Forbes, Lester Speight, Lamont Ferrell, David Arnold, Sherita J Herring, Mike Pointer and more will be present to teach workshops, seminars and moderate panels.

In addition, the Comics Rock! Convention is privileged this year to have center-stage an A-List of Celebrity Veteran Comedians to host the nightly showcase "Comics Rock! Week" at L.A.'s hottest mainstream comedy clubs:

Wednesday, April 26th at Comedy Union

5040 W. Pico Blvd Los Angeles, CA (323) 934-9300

Hosted by: 8p Kym Whitley & Earthquake/10p Rodney Perry

Advance Tickets $10.00/$15.00 at the Door

Thursday, April 27th at Flappers Comedy Club & Restaurant

102 E. Magnolia Blvd Burbank, CA (818) 845-9721

Hosted by: 8p Luenell /10p Tiffany Haddish

Friday, April 28th at Sal's Comedy Hole

7356 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA (323) 651-3822

Hosted by: 8p Edwonda White /10p Screw

Advance Tickets $10.00/$15.00 at the Door

Friday, April 28th at J Spot Comedy

5581 W. Manchester Blvd Los Angeles, CA

Hosted by:  8p Scruncho

Saturday, April 29th at J Spot Comedy

5581 W. Manchester Blvd Los Angeles, CA

Hosted by: 8p Speedy /1030p Cookie Hull

Advance Tickets $10.00/$15.00 at the Door

Registration is still open to all comedians until April 15 and tickets to our special events are being sold online only.  For more information, visit: www.comicsrockconvention.com.  If you would like to become a sponsor, vendor or attendee, please email Renea Martoff no later than Monday, April 17, 2017 for immediate consideration.

HOPE FLOOD:  Founder of Comics Rock! Convention and veteran comedienne is one of the top females in the industry. Her commitment and dedication to CRC, as well as, her numerous ventures help to keep female comedians ahead of the entertainment business.  CRC is a group designed for comedians to learn how to break into or to stay in the business as they refine their craft. Its sole purpose is to network, mentor, and collaborate, as well as, bring awareness to the talents of females in comedy. Although the convention was originally branded as the Females in Comedy Convention, it is the vision of Hope to include all comedians regardless of gender. The convention will be filled with many opportunities for networking and career changing resources for both men and women in the comedy field.

For more information regarding interview opportunities, media coverage and/or media passes, please contact: Renea Martoff (Publicist) at: events@sharibella.com | (323) 228-5661

