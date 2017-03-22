 
News By Tag
* Automotive Lightweight
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Automotive
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

Automotive Lightweight Materials Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends

The global automotive lightweight material products market touched USD77.3 Billion in the year 2015, and it is anticipated to rise at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.7% during 2015- 2021.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Automotive Lightweight

Industry:
* Automotive

Location:
* Brooklyn - New York - US

Subject:
* Reports

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Research Nester has recently announced its latest research on "Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021".Lightweight materials are the material helps to decrease the weight of the product and reduces the total energy consumption in the vehicle. Lightweight materials support in the attainment of better energy efficiency and contributing to energy independence of the nation.

Market Segmentation

By Material Types

On the basis of Material Types, the global automotive lightweight material market is segmented are as follows:

AHSS

Aluminum

Magnesium

Polypropylene

Polyamide

Polyurethane

Thermosetting Composites

High Performance Polymers

Others

By Application

On the basis of Application, the global automotive lightweight material market is segmented are as follows:

Automotive

Aviation

Marine

Wind Energy

Others

By Region

On the basis of region, the global automotive lightweight material market is segmented are as follows:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East And North Africa

Rest of world

Growth drivers and challenges

Advancement in technology, increasing number of vehicle across the globe and increase in the personal disposable income of the people are some factors driving the growth of the global automotive lightweight material market during the forecasted period.

Environmental regulation and standard enforced by state governments to reduce the CO2 emission and need of developed technology are the main challenges faced by the global automotive lightweight material market in the present state.

In addition to this, increasing deaths in road accident, where heavyweight body parts are the main cause for serious body injury and high cost associated with lightweight materials affect the demand of the global automotive lightweight material market in future.

Market size

At present, the North American automotive lightweight material market has the largest market share in the global automotive lightweight material market. With the introduction of corporate average fuel economy (CAFE) standards applied for all the light-duty vehicles manufactured during 2017-2025, the demand for light weight material is projected to increase exponentially in near future. As a result, the light weight material market in the region is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% to reach USD 36.23 Billion in 2021.

After North America, Europe automotive lightweight body panel market is the second largest market in the global automotive lightweight material market. Factors like need for advance fuel economy, desired low CO2 emission and stringent government regulation to drive the lightweight material market in the region.

In coming years, Asia-Pacific automotive lightweight material market is predicted to be the fastest growing market in the industry. Asia-Pacific accounted for more than 50% share of the global production in 2015. The market is driven by increasing demand for passenger cars and LCV in the region. In addition to that, India and China being the car manufacturing hub for most of the global brands to fuel the Asia-Pacific Market for its lightweight automotive body parts demand.

Key Players

The major key players of the global automotive lightweight material market are as follows:

Henkel Corporation

Toray Industries Inc.

Owens Corning Corporation

ArcelorMittal S.A

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

PPG Industries Inc.

Scope and Context

Overview of the Parent Market

Analyst View

To know more about this research, kindly visit:

http://www.researchnester.com/reports/global-automotive-l...

For Table of Content & Free Sample Report Contact:

Ajay Daniel

Email: ajay.daniel@researchnester.com

U.S. +1 646 586 9123

U.K. +44 203 608 5919

Contact
research nester
***@researchnester.com
End
Source:Research Nester
Email:***@researchnester.com
Posted By:***@researchnester.com Email Verified
Tags:Automotive Lightweight
Industry:Automotive
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Research Nester Pvt. Ltd. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share