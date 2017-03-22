Tata Elxsi's incub@TE mentors AI healthcare startup 'Niramai'

Contact

-- Tata Elxsi, a leading global design and technology services company, is supporting a new [GM1] healthcare startup, Niramai. The startup has been on the incubation program for three months, during which Tata Elxsi has been providing infrastructure, expertise, and support in access to key markets.is a Bangalore based startup with a mission to create a universal cancer screening method that can save lives by detecting breast cancer at an early stage. Breast cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths among women today. Early detection is the key to survival. Niramai is a pioneer of a new patent-pending technology calledthat can remove technological, logistical, and cultural barriers that hinder breast cancer screening among women today.The startup's solution uses artificial intelligence to address effectively issues with thermography. The company's goal is to create an innovative cancer screening method that can save lives by detecting cancer at an early stage, through solutions that are accurate, automated, affordable, and accessible to all. The product is expected to be launched in mid-2017, starting with a few locations in Bangalore.Tata Elxsi's Incub@TE is helping Niramai through key consultations from Tata Elxsi in-house professionals, mentorship, access to service providers, and establishing key connections with people/organizations of interest. Furthermore, with Tata Elxsi's help, the startup has been able to interact with leading design thinkers, technologists, business leaders and peer entrepreneurs and learn from their experiences. The mentoring and logistical support provided by Tata Elxsi has allowed Niramai to focus entirely on the execution, providing them with an environment that has helped them improve their entrepreneurial thinking and get clarity on the go-to-market.Speaking on onboarding Niramai on Incub@TE,Vice President - Strategic Initiatives, Tata Elxssaid,Many startups have innovative solutions, and require some help in infrastructure, mentoring and creating market visibility. Incub@TE is a platform that helps startups create sustainable businesses, by providing them with the necessary facilities such as above. Use of Emerging Technologies in healthcare is starting to gain momentum in India, and helping startups that are in line with these developments is a great opportunity for us. It has been a great pleasure working with Niramai, and we look forward to the remaining months of working together."say,Companies that have previously been part of Tata Elxsi's incub@TE program are Sismatik Solutions and Street Smart Mobile Technologies.The Tata Elxsi incub@TE program has been set up to foster entrepreneurial activities in the technology space. We provide a platform for start-ups and prospective entrepreneurs to convert their ideas into commercially viable products or services. We help you take your ideas to the market real fast by providing ready-to-use infrastructure, key technical consulting through in-house experts, mentorship, access to service providers, plug-n-play office and connections with people and organizations who matter. This enables the start-ups associated with the program to get better visibility and an association that brings trust in their target market.Tata Elxsi, a part of the $ 100 billion Tata group is amongst the world's leading providers of design and technology services for product engineering and solutions across industries including Broadcast, Communications, and Automotive. It provides technology consulting, new product design, development, and testing services. Tata Elxsi also provides solutions and services for emerging technologies such as IoT (Internet of Things), Big Data Analytics, Cloud, Mobility, Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence. This is backed by over 25 years of engineering experience, a global delivery presence and offshore development centers in India.