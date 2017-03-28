 
March 2017





Govt.of Karnataka to officially Support and Endorse 2nd Annual Smart Tech BFSI 2017 Summit

Explore Exhibitions and Conference LLP to host "2nd Annual Smart Tech BFSI 2017 Summit", 12th & 13th May 2017 at The Zuri White Sands, Goa India
 
 
2nd Annual Smart Tech BFSI 2017 Summit
 
VERCA, India - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- With the official support and Endorsement of Govt. Of Karnataka, we are honored to introduce our event "The 2nd Annual SMART TECH BFSI 2017" on 12th - 13th May 2017 at The Zuri White Sands, Goa, India. This conference is the brainchild of the Banking Technology, Fintech & Insuretech in the country to bring together the best of brains for some round-table discussions on the direction and flow of technology in BFSI for the nation towards the next decade. The Tagline "Fresh Tools, New Thinking" explores new innovative business tools that will be learnt and presented in this platform.

Mr. Kushal Singh, CEO, Explore Exhibitions and Conference LLP, shares his insights about the summit. "The 2nd Annual Smart Tech BFSI 2017 Summit will pave way for the industry professionals to gather, share and discuss the innovations and business solutions in BFSI and how these strategies can be executed for smooth business operations and optimal performance".

The 2nd Annual Smart Tech BFSI 2017 Summit is an impeccable platform for the BFSI professionals to reach their potential prospects due it its highlights:

Keynote Speakers: Dhiraj Nayyar, Officer on Special Duty and Head, Economics, Finance and Commerce, NITI Aayog, Government of India, At NITI Aayog, he is responsible for all policy matters related to the Department of Economic Affairs, Department of Revenue, Department of Financial Services and Department of Commerce, he will be the keynote speaker of this conference.

Latest Features of Smart Tech BFSI 2017 Summit: Smart Tech BFSI 2017 Summit is a platform for the leading industry professionals from the BFSI Sector to gain knowledgeable insights and far-reaching technological implications and best practices that is most desirable as per their company requirements. The summit will accentuate on the issues and challenges from the BFSI Sector contradicting to the present economic conditions that best serve the industry by delivering maximum performance and outcome.

Best Practices and Results Achieved by Leading Industry Practitioners: Some of our most eminent speakers from the BFSI industry like Shri A.P Hota, MD & CEO, National Payments Corporation of India, Kalpana Maniar, President & CIO, Edelweiss Capital Ltd, Sameer Singh Jaini, CTO, DCB Bank, Dipak J Nair, CTO, Tata AIG General Insurance etc, The event will be a thoughtful gathering of likeminded professionals and providers of relevant solutions as they will shower their real time experiences and the usher the best practices which will help industries take their company to the next level of business standards.

Special Networking Opportunities: The summit is a mixture of case studies, presentations, business and networking sessions. The conference will see the top notch speakers and a huge amount of learning for sponsors and the delegates through interactive sessions. The panel will open for discussions on new happening on the IT Security / Innovation in BFSI Domain and will give lot of insights on the technology front. The discussions on the new innovations and all other relevant issues related to banking and financial industries are being addressed in this forum.

Explore the latest Key Topics : The best learning experience can be found by exploring the topics like: How technology will transform Banking : Block chain, Digital Challengers and IOT, Cloud to improve customer interaction in order to compete with the challenger banks and Fintech's, The importance of addressing cyber security risks in the financial sector, Intelligence Vs Artificial Intelligence: How Al will bring a change in BFSI and many such interesting topics.

Partner Organizations: This event is supported by various leading partners like Govt Of Karnataka as Official State Partner, Deloitte as Knowledge Partner, (NPCI) National Payment Corporation Of India as Payments Knowledge Partner, Cyber Society Of India and Computer Society of India as supporting partner, Integra as Innovative Partner, Starcom and Crediwatch as Exhibitor and some of the well recognized media partners as SME World, Global Banking and Finance Review, Telecom Watch, Telco Professionals, Banking Finance, Insurance Times, Indian CEO, Moneylife Journal and CXO Today etc, these are just to name a few.

About Explore Exhibitions And Conference LLP: Explore Exhibitions and Conference LLP is a leading business intelligence company, which produce B2B Conference, In-House training and Public Training with a competitive edge across the globe which are replicated based on the current market trends & technological developments.

We at explore exhibitions and conference strive for excellence for everything we do. We come with rich wealth of experience designed to propagate the Top-line revenue of your company, Ahead.

For Registrations contact:

Samantha
samantha@exploreexhibitions.com / +91 7022871384 / www.smarttechbfsi.com

Banking Conferences, Cyber Security Risks, Block Chain, BFSI Sector, Internet Of Things, Banking events in India 2017, BFSI events in India 2017, Finance conferences in India 2017, Banking Events, Banking conferences in India, Mobile Wallet, Bitcoin Entrepreneurs, Mobile Banking, BFSI conferences In India

Source:Explore Exhibitions and Conference LLP
Page Updated Last on: Mar 28, 2017
