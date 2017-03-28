News By Tag
Govt.of Karnataka to officially Support and Endorse 2nd Annual Smart Tech BFSI 2017 Summit
Explore Exhibitions and Conference LLP to host "2nd Annual Smart Tech BFSI 2017 Summit", 12th & 13th May 2017 at The Zuri White Sands, Goa India
Mr. Kushal Singh, CEO, Explore Exhibitions and Conference LLP, shares his insights about the summit. "The 2nd Annual Smart Tech BFSI 2017 Summit will pave way for the industry professionals to gather, share and discuss the innovations and business solutions in BFSI and how these strategies can be executed for smooth business operations and optimal performance"
The 2nd Annual Smart Tech BFSI 2017 Summit is an impeccable platform for the BFSI professionals to reach their potential prospects due it its highlights:
Keynote Speakers: Dhiraj Nayyar, Officer on Special Duty and Head, Economics, Finance and Commerce, NITI Aayog, Government of India, At NITI Aayog, he is responsible for all policy matters related to the Department of Economic Affairs, Department of Revenue, Department of Financial Services and Department of Commerce, he will be the keynote speaker of this conference.
Latest Features of Smart Tech BFSI 2017 Summit: Smart Tech BFSI 2017 Summit is a platform for the leading industry professionals from the BFSI Sector to gain knowledgeable insights and far-reaching technological implications and best practices that is most desirable as per their company requirements. The summit will accentuate on the issues and challenges from the BFSI Sector contradicting to the present economic conditions that best serve the industry by delivering maximum performance and outcome.
Best Practices and Results Achieved by Leading Industry Practitioners:
Special Networking Opportunities: The summit is a mixture of case studies, presentations, business and networking sessions. The conference will see the top notch speakers and a huge amount of learning for sponsors and the delegates through interactive sessions. The panel will open for discussions on new happening on the IT Security / Innovation in BFSI Domain and will give lot of insights on the technology front. The discussions on the new innovations and all other relevant issues related to banking and financial industries are being addressed in this forum.
Explore the latest Key Topics : The best learning experience can be found by exploring the topics like: How technology will transform Banking : Block chain, Digital Challengers and IOT, Cloud to improve customer interaction in order to compete with the challenger banks and Fintech's, The importance of addressing cyber security risks in the financial sector, Intelligence Vs Artificial Intelligence:
Partner Organizations:
About Explore Exhibitions And Conference LLP: Explore Exhibitions and Conference LLP is a leading business intelligence company, which produce B2B Conference, In-House training and Public Training with a competitive edge across the globe which are replicated based on the current market trends & technological developments.
We at explore exhibitions and conference strive for excellence for everything we do. We come with rich wealth of experience designed to propagate the Top-line revenue of your company, Ahead.
For Registrations contact:
Samantha
samantha@exploreexhibitions.com / +91 7022871384 / www.smarttechbfsi.com
