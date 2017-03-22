The Duchess of Cancun - A Feature

Toronto, Canada, March, 2017, a company named Mike Gallant announced today that it is raising funds via crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo.com to finance the final leg of their production for the film named The Duchess of Cancun.

The Duchess of Cancun

Mike Gallant

--The Duchess of Cancun is the first feature film produced by Helix Reel Entertainment. It was shot on location in Cancun, Mexico, during a 9-day span. In this film Chris agrees to go on vacation with his unrequited love Brooklyn, believing things will develop, but unaware that her hard partying hides darkness.The group of Helix Reel Entertainment, a group of skilled craftsmen who adore making movies, had the advantage of shooting in Cancun, Mexico, with an astounding nearby creation group, Riviera Maya Films, the previous winter. Subsequent to wrapping up creation the previous winter, they needed to begin the group subsidizing effort now, as it was said in the video since they are coming up to budgetary imperatives in after generation. The D.O.P., Tien Ta, shot the delightful film here and there the Yucatan. Consequently, the company thought it would bode well to present potential patrons a show reel of our recording keeping in mind the end goal to construct trust. "The Duchess of Cancun"your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and helpget funded!If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Indiegogo page: