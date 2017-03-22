3D-Didici by Lesley Hopkins Sioux Falls, United States

Sioux Falls, United States - Lesley Hopkins has launched a funding campaign using the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo with a goal of raising $25,000.

Media Contact

Lesley Hopkins

***@smartbusinesspartners.com Lesley Hopkins

End

--Confused, lost, unable to trust? These are three essential problems the 3D-Didici database solves. Whether you are hearing impaired, lost an audio or video you needed to re-watch, or are simply unable to trust the media article you are reading the 3D-Didici searchable database will always be 100% clear, easy to search and trustworthy.Hi, I'm Lesley. For 21 years I've been in the technology industry. For the last 12 I've been running my own translation and transcription company. At Smart Business Partners I have used my knowledge in technology to keep pushing the industry of transcription forward for our customers. This year I saw a greater need to push transcription forward with available technologies into a web-based searchable database. This solves the top three problems experienced with being able to read what you can't hear, Find what you can no longer find with search engines. Lastly, but more importantly, trust that the information is accurate.your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and helpget funded!If you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate.If you want to support this project, you can do so by donating on their Indiegogo page: