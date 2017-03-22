The Set NYC presents: Friday Night Monologues: Chelsea Edition An event to help end NYC homelessness and help make New York City better.

-- The Set NYC presents: Friday Night Monologues: Chelsea Edition An event to help end NYC homelessness and help make New York City better. An evening of performances& live theater monologues from New York City up and coming actors, actresses & performance talent. Network, scout new talent, enjoy a Friday evening show and help Freedom Ladder end NYC homelessness & improve the world. Freedom Ladder has started an initiative to hire at-risk /homeless adults and children, with the vision of restoring them to sustainable income/housing, increasing life skills, committed to being clean and sober, and introducing them to a supportive community. Films/ Theater networking party begins 9pm. Showtime:9:45pm. Address:296 9th ave, near 28th street Chelsea Manhattan. Featuring actors/actresses:Kenyatta SimpsonSha'king SranchKaitlyn FigueroaSimone NormanMallory RoseNicholas LeungCrystal De La CruzMary Claire SmytheMathilde DehayeHassan OliverDarrell BryanKendal LinRobert SanchezChris FrigoSamantha HavilandClay WillMichael CoppolaChang LiuJay CruickshankAdam DyminskiSusan FeinmanRobert SanchezCourtney C. ClarkLydia TrueheartChanel EllaaCarol StelterJanice Marie SingletonJoey PetroniLennyn GarciaMichelle McKinneyDorothy MeyersWaldo BodyknowledgeJoanne LadouceurGeorge MayerFriday, April 7 9pm - MidnightAddress: 296 9th ave, near 28th street Chelsea Manhattanwww.freedomladder.org/endhomelessness