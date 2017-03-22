News By Tag
Friday Night Monologues: Chelsea Edition
The Set NYC presents: Friday Night Monologues: Chelsea Edition An event to help end NYC homelessness and help make New York City better.
Kenyatta Simpson
Sha'king Sranch
Kaitlyn Figueroa
Simone Norman
Mallory Rose
Nicholas Leung
Crystal De La Cruz
Mary Claire Smythe
Mathilde Dehaye
Hassan Oliver
Darrell Bryan
Kendal Lin
Robert Sanchez
Chris Frigo
Samantha Haviland
Clay Will
Michael Coppola
Chang Liu
Jay Cruickshank
Adam Dyminski
Susan Feinman
Courtney C. Clark
Lydia Trueheart
Chanel Ellaa
Carol Stelter
Janice Marie Singleton
Joey Petroni
Lennyn Garcia
Michelle McKinney
Dorothy Meyers
Waldo Bodyknowledge
Joanne Ladouceur
George Mayer
Friday, April 7 9pm - Midnight
Address: 296 9th ave, near 28th street Chelsea Manhattan
www.freedomladder.org/
pim shih
***@thesetnyc.com
