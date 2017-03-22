 
Friday Night Monologues: Chelsea Edition

The Set NYC presents: Friday Night Monologues: Chelsea Edition An event to help end NYC homelessness and help make New York City better.
 
 
adamdy
adamdy
NEW YORK - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The Set NYC presents:  Friday Night Monologues: Chelsea Edition    An event to help end NYC homelessness and help make New York City better.   An evening of performances& live theater monologues from New York City up and coming actors, actresses & performance talent.  Network, scout new talent, enjoy a Friday evening show and help Freedom Ladder end NYC homelessness & improve the world.  Freedom Ladder has started an initiative to hire at-risk /homeless adults and children, with the vision of restoring them to sustainable income/housing, increasing life skills, committed to being clean and sober, and introducing them to a supportive community.   Films/ Theater networking party begins 9pm.  Showtime:  9:45pm.  Address:  296 9th ave, near 28th street Chelsea Manhattan.  Featuring actors/actresses:

Kenyatta Simpson
Sha'king Sranch
Kaitlyn Figueroa
Simone Norman
Mallory Rose
Nicholas Leung
Crystal De La Cruz
Mary Claire Smythe
Mathilde Dehaye
Hassan Oliver
Darrell Bryan
Kendal Lin
Robert Sanchez
Chris Frigo
Samantha Haviland
Clay Will
Michael Coppola
Chang Liu
Jay Cruickshank
Adam Dyminski
Susan Feinman
Robert Sanchez
Courtney C. Clark
Lydia Trueheart
Chanel Ellaa
Carol Stelter
Janice Marie Singleton
Joey Petroni
Lennyn Garcia
Michelle McKinney
Dorothy Meyers
Waldo Bodyknowledge

Joanne Ladouceur

George Mayer

Friday, April 7    9pm - Midnight

Address:  296 9th ave, near 28th street Chelsea Manhattan

www.freedomladder.org/endhomelessness

pim shih
***@thesetnyc.com
