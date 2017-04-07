Art Theater Murder Mystery - Chelsea Manhattan

The Set NYC presents: Art Theater Murder Mystery Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.

pim shih

-- The Set NYC presents: Art Theater Murder Mystery Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org. Freedom Ladder is a global non-profit organization dedicated to making the world safe for children by educating them about the issues that are important to their lives using popular entertainment and inspiring them to live lives of courage, inspiration, and joy. 6:00pm- 8:15pm: Fine Art Exhibition in Chelsea Manhattan, 8:15pm:DANCE Show. Who dun it? A 5,500 sq feet murder mystery exhibition. Murder Mystery solver receives Grand Prize. Connect with New York City artists, receive clues, purchase amazing art, solve the mystery, and help end child trafficking & help create a safer world. Mark 12:30-31Daniel RosenthalJennay Say QuaRachel KenastonJulie RoyPatrick O'LearyJulia HutchinsonCecilia SeawardJoe WarEmily Cheree DyeMykel Photographer@AbstractagimJulie OrtizColleen Sturtevantpause carreroDavid SloanDenise CastanoDaniella ValleAlex VignoliCecilia SeawardKA ZEJade AndersonDanielle GaliettiChristiann MirandaKanushree JainCaitlin Dwyer MusicFriday, April 7 2017 6pm - 9:00pmHoly Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave Chelsea ManhattanDance Show: 8:15pmwww.thesetnyc.comwww.instagram.com/setnyc