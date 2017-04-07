News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Art Theater Murder Mystery - Chelsea Manhattan
The Set NYC presents: Art Theater Murder Mystery Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.
Exhibiting Artists:
Daniel Rosenthal
Jennay Say Qua
Rachel Kenaston
Julie Roy
Patrick O'Leary
Julia Hutchinson
Cecilia Seaward
Joe War
Emily Cheree Dye
Mykel Photographer
@Abstractagim
Julie Ortiz
Colleen Sturtevant
pause carrero
David Sloan
Denise Castano
Daniella Valle
Alex Vignoli
8:15 pm Dance show
Cecilia Seaward
KA ZE
Jade Anderson
Danielle Galietti
Christiann Miranda
Kanushree Jain
Caitlin Dwyer Music
Friday, April 7 2017 6pm - 9:00pm
Holy Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave Chelsea Manhattan
Dance Show: 8:15pm
www.thesetnyc.com
www.instagram.com/
Contact
pim shih
***@thesetnyc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse