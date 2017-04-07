 
Art Theater Murder Mystery - Chelsea Manhattan

The Set NYC presents: Art Theater Murder Mystery Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.
 
 
jade2
jade2
NEW YORK - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The Set NYC presents:    Art Theater Murder Mystery    Creating a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.  Freedom Ladder is a global non-profit organization dedicated to making the world safe for children by educating them about the issues that are important to their lives using popular entertainment and inspiring them to live lives of courage, inspiration, and joy.   6:00pm- 8:15pm:  Fine Art Exhibition in Chelsea Manhattan,  8:15pm:  DANCE  Show.   Who dun it?  A 5,500 sq feet murder mystery exhibition.  Murder Mystery solver receives  Grand Prize.  Connect with New York City artists, receive clues,  purchase amazing art, solve the mystery, and help end child trafficking & help create a safer world.  Mark 12:30-31

Exhibiting Artists:

Daniel Rosenthal
Jennay Say Qua
Rachel Kenaston
Julie Roy
Patrick O'Leary
Julia Hutchinson
Cecilia Seaward
Joe War
Emily Cheree Dye
Mykel Photographer
@Abstractagim
Julie Ortiz
Colleen Sturtevant
pause carrero
David Sloan
Denise Castano

Daniella Valle

Alex Vignoli

8:15 pm Dance show

Cecilia Seaward
KA ZE
Jade Anderson
Danielle Galietti
Christiann Miranda
Kanushree Jain
Caitlin Dwyer Music

Friday,  April  7  2017    6pm - 9:00pm

Holy Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave  Chelsea Manhattan

Dance Show:  8:15pm

www.thesetnyc.com

www.instagram.com/setnyc

