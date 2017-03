Company launches Memory Card Data Recovery Software to retrieve deleted data from memory card

Memory Card Data Recovery Software recovers deleted or lost multimedia files from different type of memory card storage media.

End

-- Memory Card Data Recovery Software provides facility to recover deleted photos, videos, music files, text documents and other valuable data from different type of memory card storage media. Software is capable to recover lost data from all type of memory cards like SD card, XD picture card, SDHC card, SDHC plus card, MMC card, compact flash card, mini SD card, micro SD card, SD gaming card and other type of memory card storage devices. Data recovery software for memory card is developed with advance disk scanning technique to scan and recover deleted file and folders from memory card storage media. Software provides data preview facility to view lost data files before actual data recovery. Memory card data recovery program allows user to save recovered file and folders at specified location on computer system.Memory Card Data Recovery Software supports data recovery in all major data loss situations like accidental deletion, virus infected storage media, power fault, improper device handling, logical error, damaged or inaccessible memory card, human mistake or any other similar data loss reason. Card recovery software can recover lost files saved in different file formats including JPEG, GIF, PNG, JPG, TIFF, BMP, AVI, MOV, DOC, TXT, HTML, PPT and other similar file extensions. Data recovery software for memory card supports all major memory card manufactures like SanDisk, Toshiba, Kingston, Sony, HP, Canon, Samsung, Olympus and other popular brands.1. Memory card data recovery software deeply scan and recover deleted files saved in various file formats like JPEG, GIF, PNG, MPEG, AVI, TIFF, PDF, PPT, TXT etc.2. Restore data lost due to formatted or reformatted memory card, virus corrupted storage media, improper memory card usage or any other similar data loss reason.3. Software supports all type of USB port memory card readers.4. Recover deleted files even if "Drive not detected" or "Drive not formatted" error message is displayed on computer system.5. Easy to use and does not require any expert guidance to operate it.