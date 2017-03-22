 
Incessant Launch of Novel Products in Psoriasis Drugs Market

"Owing to the growing demand and consumer awareness, more companies are developing novel psoriasis drugs", says RNCOS.
 
 
NOIDA, India - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Nearly, 2-3% of the global population suffers from psoriasis which is one of the most common autoimmune diseases. Although there are several forms of the disease, the most common is plaque psoriasis, which affects over 80% of patients. Due to the chronic, recurrent nature of psoriasis, patients are treated with different types of drugs over the course of the disease. The current psoriasis landscape consists of a broad range of products. These products consist of both non-biologic and biologic products.

According to our report, "Global Psoriasis Drugs Market by Drug Molecule (Biologic, Small Molecule Drugs), By Route of Administration (Systemic, Topical), By Mechanism of Action (TNF Inhibitors, Interleukin Blockers) Outlook 2022", apart from the existing psoriasis drugs in the market, pharmaceutical companies are carrying out research and development for the manufacture of novel psoriasis drugs. Over the years, there have been tremendous advancements in the field of psoriasis drugs. In 2016, the USFDA approved Taltz is being manufactured by Eli Lilly. This drug is indicated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adult patients. Taltz is designed to specifically target IL-17A, a protein that plays a role in driving underlying inflammation in psoriasis.

Another drug, by the name of Inflectra, was also approved by the USFDA in 2016. This drug is being manufactured by Celltrion, Inc. Inflectra is a biosimilar to Janssen Biotech, Inc.'s Remicade (infliximab), which was originally licensed in 1998. This drug is approved for multiple indications one of which is chronic severe plaque psoriasis. Inflectra is administered by intravenous infusion. This is the second biosimilar to be approved by the FDA.

Similarly, Novartis Healthcare Private Limited launched a drug, Scapho 150 mg, in India for the treatment of psoriasis. Scapho is a fully human monoclonal antibody and it is the first IL-17A inhibitor to be approved in India. This drug is an injectable medicine. It is known by the name of Cosentyx in the US and Europe. The launch of all these drugs in the global market is likely to propel the growth of the psoriasis drugs market.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM896.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
