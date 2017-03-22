News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Incessant Launch of Novel Products in Psoriasis Drugs Market
"Owing to the growing demand and consumer awareness, more companies are developing novel psoriasis drugs", says RNCOS.
According to our report, "Global Psoriasis Drugs Market by Drug Molecule (Biologic, Small Molecule Drugs), By Route of Administration (Systemic, Topical), By Mechanism of Action (TNF Inhibitors, Interleukin Blockers) Outlook 2022", apart from the existing psoriasis drugs in the market, pharmaceutical companies are carrying out research and development for the manufacture of novel psoriasis drugs. Over the years, there have been tremendous advancements in the field of psoriasis drugs. In 2016, the USFDA approved Taltz is being manufactured by Eli Lilly. This drug is indicated for the treatment of moderate-to-
Another drug, by the name of Inflectra, was also approved by the USFDA in 2016. This drug is being manufactured by Celltrion, Inc. Inflectra is a biosimilar to Janssen Biotech, Inc.'s Remicade (infliximab)
Similarly, Novartis Healthcare Private Limited launched a drug, Scapho 150 mg, in India for the treatment of psoriasis. Scapho is a fully human monoclonal antibody and it is the first IL-17A inhibitor to be approved in India. This drug is an injectable medicine. It is known by the name of Cosentyx in the US and Europe. The launch of all these drugs in the global market is likely to propel the growth of the psoriasis drugs market.
For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/
Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/
ABOUT RNCOS
RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.
Contact
RNCOS E-Services Pvt. Ltd.
G-199, Sector 63, Noida – 201301
***@rncos.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse