 
News By Tag
* Messer Cutting Systems
* Individual Cutting Systems
* Oxyfuel Cutting Machine
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Industrial
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sharjah
  Sharjah
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322


Configure Your Own Individual Cutting System with Interactive Website

German-Gulf Enterprises Ltd is the authorized dealer of Messer Cutting Systems.
 
 
SHARJAH, UAE - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Messer Cutting System GmbH shows how it can be significantly more comfortable even with such complex products as a Laser, Plasma or Oxyfuel cutting machine. They make it particularly easy for the user to configure their own individual cutting system with the interactive web site www.messerflotte.de.

MACHINE VARIETY FOR PLATE PROCESSING

Whether the most modern plasma or laser technology, a compact entry level flat-bed cutting machine or a highly efficient large area processing system is required: the user can choose from seven high quality units which leave no configuration wish unfulfilled at www.messerflotte.de. Clearly laid out product information, 3D animations, large format photos and videos give an all-round overview of the machine concerned and make the decision about necessary equipment and machine level easier.

CONFIGURATION WITHOUT DIVERSIONS

It only takes a few mouse clicks to select all desired functions, such as laser, plasma or oxyfuel source, track gauge or operating parameters. So an individual machine can be completely configured on the computer or any other internet capable device. Then the interested person only needs to request their personal quotation, which will come fast by e-mail. If there should still be any open questions about the configuration or product features then we are quickly available as contact partner and problem solver. Because personal contact is still the best form of interaction", states Jörg Mosser.

Messer Cutting Systems (http://www.germangulf.com/03_welding_products_messer.html) manufactures thermal cutting machines to meet the highest standards in the metal plate processing industry.

Sturdy make, modern design, and innovative technology are the three pillars that Messer Cutting Systems machines rest on. With high quality workmanship and advanced experience in application technology, Messer Cutting Systems is able offer complete solutions for complex cutting jobs.

For More Information, Get in touch with our Welding and Cutting Division (http://www.germangulf.com/03_welding_profile.html) to enquire about Messer Cutting Systems.

German-Gulf Enterprises Ltd is the authorized dealer of  Messer Cutting Systems.

We can be reached at +971 6 5316171 or F: +971 6 5314184. Our email address is welding@german-gulf.com

Contact
German Gulf Enterprises Ltd
welding@german-gulf.com
End
Source:
Email:***@german-gulf.com
Posted By:***@german-gulf.com Email Verified
Tags:Messer Cutting Systems, Individual Cutting Systems, Oxyfuel Cutting Machine
Industry:Industrial
Location:Sharjah - Sharjah - United Arab Emirates
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
German Gulf Enterprises Ltd News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share