Configure Your Own Individual Cutting System with Interactive Website
German-Gulf Enterprises Ltd is the authorized dealer of Messer Cutting Systems.
MACHINE VARIETY FOR PLATE PROCESSING
Whether the most modern plasma or laser technology, a compact entry level flat-bed cutting machine or a highly efficient large area processing system is required: the user can choose from seven high quality units which leave no configuration wish unfulfilled at www.messerflotte.de. Clearly laid out product information, 3D animations, large format photos and videos give an all-round overview of the machine concerned and make the decision about necessary equipment and machine level easier.
CONFIGURATION WITHOUT DIVERSIONS
It only takes a few mouse clicks to select all desired functions, such as laser, plasma or oxyfuel source, track gauge or operating parameters. So an individual machine can be completely configured on the computer or any other internet capable device. Then the interested person only needs to request their personal quotation, which will come fast by e-mail. If there should still be any open questions about the configuration or product features then we are quickly available as contact partner and problem solver. Because personal contact is still the best form of interaction"
Messer Cutting Systems
Sturdy make, modern design, and innovative technology are the three pillars that Messer Cutting Systems machines rest on. With high quality workmanship and advanced experience in application technology, Messer Cutting Systems is able offer complete solutions for complex cutting jobs.
For More Information, Get in touch with our Welding and Cutting Division
We can be reached at +971 6 5316171 or F: +971 6 5314184. Our email address is welding@german-gulf.com
German Gulf Enterprises Ltd
welding@german-
