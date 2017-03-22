SaleBhai Looks To Sell 50 Tonnes Of Alphonso This Season, Aims 10 Times The Sale Last Year

· Season's first Ratnagiri Alphonso now available on SaleBhai · Website sold 5 tonnes of this mango variety last year, aims 50 tonnes this season

-- There are two types of people in this world – those who love mangoes and those who have never tasted them. Although we all love the juicy fruit, how many of you can confidently go to your local vendor and buy a kilo of authentic Alphonso from Ratnagiri? If you hesitated, you're not the only one. Firstly, original and fresh Alphonso from the famed farms of Ratnagiri is not an easily accessible mango variety across India. It is mostly exported & available in few in Maharashtra and parts of Gujarat. Secondly, even if you do come across a basketful of the golden-yellow fruits, there is no way you can be absolutely sure that they are authentic Alphonso handpicked and shipped directly from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra.This is where online shopping for mangoes comes in. By ordering them online, you are assured of the authenticity of your preferred mangoes as well as get them delivered anywhere in India or even beyond, thanks to international shipping.Staying true to its twin ethos of fulfilling diaspora needs as well as being a portal for discovery of unique and popular regional products, SaleBhai has once again brought forth one of the choicest seasonal products craved all across the country and beyond. Like last year, the e-commerce portal has once again made available on its portal the king of mangoes, Alphonso, directly from the farms of Ratnagiri. There are nine variants, depending on size (baby, normal, and big) and grade (A and B), with prices starting at only Rs 1290 for 15 pieces."We sold 5 ton mangoes last summer. We were able to achieve this feat by solving the buyer's problem of getting authentic and genuine Alphonso directly from Ratnagiri, which is the best source of this rare variety," said Vishwa Vijay Singh, co-founder of SaleBhai.com.Naturally ripened with certification from USDA (USA) and NPOP (EU), these GI-tagged golden yellow Alphonsos from Ratnagiri are hugely popular among mango lovers. And making them available online has boosted its sale among customers all over India, especially in metropolitan cities such as Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai as well as a huge number of Tier-I and Tier-II cities.Besides Alphonso from Ratnagiri, the online marketplace also offered Gir Kesar from Talala, Gujarat; Banganpalli from Rayalaseema, Andhra Pradesh, and Dasheri from Malihabad, Uttar Pradesh.