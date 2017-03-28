News By Tag
Chicago Change-maker, Streetwise Founder, Lofchie, Takes On Aurora's 10th Ward
Aurora IL seeks continued change, heads to the polls with experienced & local option for Alderman
Lynne Johnson, the current alderman, is not seeking reelection. Citizens are now seeking a new leader who can deliver results beginning on the first day of office. The three candidates seeking to replace her seat are Keith Bradley, Robert (Bob) Paolicchi, and Judd Lofchie.
Lofchie, 59, a resident of the ward for more than 25 years, is an attorney, real estate broker and developer. With deep roots in the community, Lofchie has carried a deep involvement in Aurora issues for many years. This bodes well for Aurora's 10th Ward. His resume of social citizenship has demonstrated to his supporters that the office is not about wealth, popularity or power. Running for this office provides Lofchie with yet another opportunity to make large-scale impact, this time, for Aurora.
As founder of Chicago-centric StreetWise Magazine
Not taking NO for an answer, Lofchie wants to work to reduce red tape for business – igniting new revenue from taxes and new services and offerings for the community. As a developer, he carries a transparent track record of bringing business into Aurora, and something he plans to continue with new vigor. His resume has brought countless businesses to the area, a trend Lofchie feels must and will continue in the 10th Ward to make a positive impact on resident taxes.
Bradley, 66, is a retired from sales. A four-year area resident, he says Aurora needs to develop a plan for the Fox Valley Mall area that recognizes the decline of "bricks and mortar" businesses.
Paolicchi, a 70-year-old retired school administrator, has a focus on bringing development to the part of town served by East Aurora Unit District 131- largely to help improve the tax base. He too moved to the area only four years ago.
Early voting is taking place now, with the anticipated final election day on Tuesday, April 4th.
About Citizens for Lofchie: Citizens for Lofchie is a non-profit, volunteer organization seeking deep, positive change to Aurora's 10th Ward through the election of Judd Lofchie. Learn more about the election (including sample ballots) at www.electjudd.com.
