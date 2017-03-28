 
News By Tag
* Aurora
* Election
* Alderman
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Aurora
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322


Chicago Change-maker, Streetwise Founder, Lofchie, Takes On Aurora's 10th Ward

Aurora IL seeks continued change, heads to the polls with experienced & local option for Alderman
 
 
Judd Lofchie - Founder of StreetWise, Candidate for Alderman in Aurora's Ward 10
Judd Lofchie - Founder of StreetWise, Candidate for Alderman in Aurora's Ward 10
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Aurora
* Election
* Alderman

Industry:
* Government

Location:
* Aurora - Illinois - US

AURORA, Ill. - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- A new alderman will be elected April 4th for Aurora's 10th Ward. This year, registered voters are headed to the polls with a familiar, experienced and celebrated option.  Judd Lofchie, now an Aurora resident for several decades, is both a lawyer and business owner, bringing his storied resume of Taking Action to the 10th Ward.

Lynne Johnson, the current alderman, is not seeking reelection.  Citizens are now  seeking a new leader who can deliver results beginning on the first day of office.  The three candidates seeking to replace her seat are Keith Bradley, Robert (Bob) Paolicchi, and Judd Lofchie.

Lofchie, 59, a resident of the ward for more than 25 years, is an attorney, real estate broker and developer.  With deep roots in the community, Lofchie has carried a deep involvement in Aurora issues for many years. This bodes well for Aurora's 10th Ward.  His resume of social citizenship has demonstrated to his supporters that the office is not about wealth, popularity or power.  Running for this office provides Lofchie with yet another opportunity to make large-scale impact, this time, for Aurora.

As founder of Chicago-centric StreetWise Magazine (https://www.streetwise.org/), a workforce development agency designed to help the homeless and those at risk of homelessness out of the crisis of poverty, Lofchie has carried a lifelong torch of giving to his community, friends and neighbors.  In 1992, Chicago recognized Judd Lofchie as Citizen of the Year (and Month 08/92) and since, he has continued in his drumbeat of action. Recently, Lofchie founded the Aurora Networking Group, with an active, recurring schedule boasting high attendance and high reviews from nearly 1000 members; reviews that carry comments of Judd's inherent need to connect and improve people and lives.

Not taking NO for an answer, Lofchie wants to work to reduce red tape for business – igniting new revenue from taxes and new services and offerings for the community. As a developer, he carries a transparent track record of bringing business into Aurora, and something he plans to continue with new vigor.  His resume has brought countless businesses to the area, a trend Lofchie feels must and will continue in the 10th Ward to make a positive impact on resident taxes.

Bradley, 66, is a retired from sales.  A four-year area resident, he says Aurora needs to develop a plan for the Fox Valley Mall area that recognizes the decline of "bricks and mortar" businesses.

Paolicchi, a 70-year-old retired school administrator, has a focus on bringing development to the part of town served by East Aurora Unit District 131- largely to help improve the tax base.  He too moved to the area only four years ago.

Early voting is taking place now, with the anticipated final election day on Tuesday, April 4th.

About Citizens for Lofchie:  Citizens for Lofchie is a non-profit, volunteer organization seeking deep, positive change to Aurora's 10th Ward through the election of Judd Lofchie.  Learn more about the election (including sample ballots) at www.electjudd.com.

Contact
ED Communications
elio@diligence.guru
End
Source:Citizens for Judd Lofchie
Email:***@diligence.guru Email Verified
Tags:Aurora, Election, Alderman
Industry:Government
Location:Aurora - Illinois - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Mar 28, 2017
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share