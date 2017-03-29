News By Tag
Dyansign and MoZONE Solutions Partner to Deliver In Venue Ordering
Better customer engagement and improved bottom line
Digital menu boards have proven to create live interaction between restaurants, bars, and cafés and their customers, as well as create real opportunities to build brand awareness and influence customer behavior. Studies have shown that well over half of a restaurant's customers rely on the digital menu board to learn about specials. The question is how easy is it for the restaurant to manage the content, promote their specials, and keep the information up to date and easy to read? In addition, when lines are long, how many of that venue's customers leave and go next door to get their meal in a more timely fashion?
With Dynasign and MoZONE, content is always up to date and easily viewable on digital menu boards and on customers' smartphones. Customers can order from their smart phones when they enter the venue, approach the drive thru, or sit down at a table, thus eliminating standing in line, or waiting for a server to take their order. Unlike existing solutions available today, with MoZONE's Self Ordering system, customers no longer have to download an application to use the system. The system will recognize returning customers, preload past orders, offer the customer more choices and 'favorites', and provide real-time discounts, therefore boosting customer loyalty and repeat visits. MoZONE can even use the desired language of the customer, leading to a better ordering experience and more revenue per order.
Customer's orders are displayed on Dynasign's digital menu boards for efficient counter pick up. MoZONE in venue ordering is integrated with a Star Micronics TSP100ECO printer which displays a 'selfie' of the customer along with the order, facilitating effective table service.
Personalized and Adaptive
The combination of Dynasign and MoZONE provide restaurants with the ability to involve customers in more personalized ways than ever before, by leveraging the dynamic and adaptive capabilities of digital menus and the customer engagement features of MoZONE. Restaurants can easily incorporate and display local trends into their offerings while leveraging personalized loyalty programs, customer specific options, and incentives to purchase more and return for future visits.
Kash Johal, Founder and CEO of MoZONE, noted that "Technology that makes it easy and quick to order and receive food, while reducing overall operational costs will continue to drive the industry, as successful chains make getting great food easier and more expedient than ever, and will see those results in their bottom line."
Alex Wang, President of Dynasign, stated "We're very excited to joint force with MoZONE in delivering a complete solution instead of technology components. Business owners can immediately enhance the customer experience while adding revenue with minimum investment".
Dynasign and MoZONE are working together to eliminate the traditional challenges restaurants have in incorporating technology into their operations. We aim to make it as easy and economical as possible for restaurants to increase both speed of service and customer engagement, differentiate themselves from their competition, and bringing more to their bottom lines.
How to buy
Directly contact Dynasign at (510)405-5988/
Availability
The Dynasign/MoZONE Self Ordering solution will be available mid-April. Visit Dynasign booth #116 at the Digital Signage Expo (http://www.digitalsignageexpo.net/
About Dynasign Corporation www.dynasign.net
Dynasign has been a technology leader in digital signage industry and a depandable cloud service provider since 2002. Dynasign offers a scalable, simple-to-use and powerful digital signage management platform, ideal for operating screenmedia networks including DOOH, education, retail, QSR, hospitality, healthcare, county government and corporate communications. With the recently launched Dynasign Content Studio (http://www.dynasignstudios.com/
About MoZONE Solutions http://mozonesolutions.com/
MoZONE develops solutions for in-venue presence based services. MoZONE works with any customer smartphone, requires no applications, and enables SMS powered engagement in venue for maximum impact.
MoZONE increases sales and decreases customer wait time with location aware solutions for ordering, payment and engagement.
Media Contacts:
Jimmy Dun
Dynasign Corporation
jdun@dynasign.net
(510) 405-5988 ext. 118
Rocky Gunderson
MoZONE Solutions
rocky@mozonesolutons.com
(408)314-3618
