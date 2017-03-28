 
March 2017





'The Midnighters' Film Set for World Premiere Screening at The Phoenix Film Festival

'The Midnighters' has been selected to appear during the official competition, April 7 - 13, 2017, at Harkins Scottsdale 101.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The Midnighters has been selected to screen in the official competition at Arizona's largest and most prestigious film festival, The Phoenix Film Festival, taking place from Thursday, April 6th – 13th.

The Phoenix Film Festival is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and developing the artistic apppreciation, educational opportunities and growth of independent film and conduct educational programs that teach the art of filmmaking.

The film explores what happens when an aging safe-cracker, recently released from prison, is asked to put his old skills to use and risks his freedom to save his son's life.

The independent feature film written by Julian Fort and produced by both Julian Fort and Adam Carl, stars Leon Russom, veteran actor John Wesley, Larry Cedar, Charles Dierkop, Jack Gogreve, Ryan Kaercher, Eve Mauro, Stuart McLean, Brent Pope, Costa Ronin, Zachary Russom and Gregory Sims.

The film will screen Friday through Sunday at the Harkins Scottsdale 101. Showtimes to be announced shortly.  The cast will accompany the film to its world premiere on Friday, April 7, 2017 for a Q&A after the screening.


https://vimeo.com/183728463



Follow them on Facebook: @TheMidnighters

Learn more at about 'The Midnighters' at http://www.imdb.com/title/tt2938066/

About SPMG Media

SPMG Media is one of the fastest growing boutique public relations and marketing firms in the United States, SPMG Media has experience in a variety of industries. They utilize a unique blend of traditional PR and New Media marketing to increase their clients brand and business awareness. Clients include the entertainment industry, charities and nonprofits, politicians, community organizations and entrepreneurs. Learn more at https://www.spmgmedia.com/

