The Association of Strata Managers and PTL Group Pte Ltd Ink Partnership Agreement
This tie-up is a win-win for both the Association as well as the BEI Asia Awards as both aim to serve the continued development, growth and promotion of the built environment industry. As such through the tie-up, both partners aim to lean on each other's strengths and connections to further the overall aim for the built environment industry, although for the ASM the special emphasis would be on the professional development and growth of strata managers.
In this regard, the ASM has among its several objectives, the promotion of a higher standard of expertise and integrity in the management of strata subdivided buildings, professional development, training and education to members and potential members, and the promotion of professional relationships with persons providing strata title management services locally and internationally.
How the ASM plans to meet its objectives includes the organising of conferences, conventions, seminars, events and training programmes for the benefit of the members of Association and the general public, as well as publish, print or disseminate information that the Association may think desirable for the promotion of its objectives. Therefore, the tie-up with the BEI Asia Awards affords the ASM the opportunity to take advantage of the event platform that the Awards provide to fulfil their aims.
The BEI Asia Awards (www.beiasiaawards.com), a pioneer in the industry and the first of its kind in Singapore, when inaugurated in 2013, recognises, rewards, and honours the achievements of MNCs and SMEs across Asia's Built Environment Industry. The awards acknowledge both local and regional companies who have demonstrated excellence in business while incorporating best business practices, as for example for, green initiatives and technologies, regional development, noteworthy business growth and corporate social responsibility through sustainable efforts. Through show casing exemplary businesses, the BEI Asia Awards also create higher industry standards and benchmarks for others to aspire to.
