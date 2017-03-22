 
News By Tag
* Thriller
* New Author
* Scary Book
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dallas
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

BEAR, new suspense thriller terror novel now available in paperback or eBook through Amazon

 
 
BEAR Book Cover
BEAR Book Cover
DALLAS - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- BEAR is a new novel now available through a variety of book stores such as Amazon, iTunes, Smashwords, and Barnes and Noble. Van Allen has written a masterful and engaging thriller that you are sure to find interesting, gripping, scary, and entertaining.

One fan's review: "Talk about a thriller, this is it. The story line is action packed and realistic. The characters are well developed. I really disliked Phil. This had me reaching for my Kindle in the middle of the night. I can't remember anticipating getting to a story as much as I did this in a very long time. I sure hope the author brings us a sequel to this. Really loved this and I think you will too. If you simply try the sample, you'll be hooked."

With BEAR as his maiden novel, Van Allen is off to a great start.

In his own words, Van Allen says, "Fans are a validation of that common chord that runs through many of us connecting us by what we may find entertaining. I write with the fans in mind. I write because I want to entertain an audience. I know you are out there, you who will like my very own unique style of writing and storytelling. Let's connect and find ourselves together in the same audience."

Twitter @GrProject43X ... http://www.vanallenfiction.com

Contact
Van Allen
***@aol.com
End
Source:
Email:***@aol.com Email Verified
Tags:Thriller, New Author, Scary Book
Industry:Books
Location:Dallas - Texas - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share