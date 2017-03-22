News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
BEAR, new suspense thriller terror novel now available in paperback or eBook through Amazon
One fan's review: "Talk about a thriller, this is it. The story line is action packed and realistic. The characters are well developed. I really disliked Phil. This had me reaching for my Kindle in the middle of the night. I can't remember anticipating getting to a story as much as I did this in a very long time. I sure hope the author brings us a sequel to this. Really loved this and I think you will too. If you simply try the sample, you'll be hooked."
With BEAR as his maiden novel, Van Allen is off to a great start.
In his own words, Van Allen says, "Fans are a validation of that common chord that runs through many of us connecting us by what we may find entertaining. I write with the fans in mind. I write because I want to entertain an audience. I know you are out there, you who will like my very own unique style of writing and storytelling. Let's connect and find ourselves together in the same audience."
Twitter @GrProject43X ... http://www.vanallenfiction.com
Contact
Van Allen
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse