GES and IEEE (HK) CI Chapter Jointly Organized The First Computational Finance Competition
The Competition is launched to provide undergraduates and postgraduates students with a platform to apply their algo trading techniques in daily lives. During the Competition, all participants are required to use the Auton trading platform provided by GES for algo development, backtesting with historical data as well as virtual trading by live data. Each participant can participate either as an individual or as a team with no more than 2 team members (Participant)
The organizer held a briefing session on March 10, 2017 in Lecture Theatre C, Chow Yei Ching Building, The University of Hong Kong. The representatives of the organizers introduced the details of the competition rules as well as the important notes on algo trading and application of the competition platform. The briefing session received overwhelming responses from nearly 30 students and professors from Hong Kong universities. Most of them showed great enthusiasm by raising questions during the event.
Students can register for the Competition from 24 February to 30 April 2017 via the Competition website: www.ges.com.hk/
Dr. Vincent Tam, Chairman of IEEE (HK) CI Chapter, said, "Thanks to the keen supports of the Executive Committee members of the IEEE (HK) CI Chapter, and the Computational Finance and Economics Technical Committee (CFETC) of the Computational Intelligence Society (CIS), the Competition has been successfully launched and has received overwhelming response so far. The Competition is certainly one of the most meaningful investment competitions in the academic sector, allowing students to put investment theories into practice and gain the valuable experience of trading simulation in the real investment world."
Mr. Ken So, Senior Quantitative Developer of GES, said, "GES is dedicated in promoting the application of computational intelligence in the financial industry for years, being one of the pioneers in the development of quantitative finance in Asia. GES Auton platform is a true multi-asset platform which supports FX, Bullion, CFDs, Equities, Futures and Stock Options. Its built-in algo trading kit allows traders to deploy existing trading strategies or script their own one in the platform. Allowing algo backtesting and forward-testing with historical data and live data respectively, Auton helps traders to develop the unique trading strategy that will work best for them. The Competition is definitely a good channel to nurture the next generation of Fintech talent and promote the development of Fintech in Hong Kong investment market."
About the First Computational Finance Competition
The First Computational Finance Competition is organized by Global eSolutions (HK) Limited ("GES") and IEEE (Hong Kong) Computational Intelligence Chapter ("IEEE (HK) CI Chapter"), which invite undergraduates and postgraduates students from renowned universities in Hong Kong to foster the pursuit of algo trading among university students in Hong Kong. It was initiated with the vision to promote the use of Computational Intelligence in the area of finance, identify algo trading talents at top universities and provide top performers with potential career opportunities
About IEEE
The IEEE is the world's largest professional organization dedicated to advancing technological innovation and excellence for the benefit of humanity, with more than 430,000 members in over 160 countries. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice on a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers, and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at http://www.ieee.org.
About GES
Global eSolutions (HK) Limited ("GES") is a global leading provider dedicated in financial technologies for more than 10 years. GES empowers financial institutions with algo-trading capability, advanced risk management and FIX bridging solutions. GES fully covers the needs of the on-floor trading and OTC markets, with value-added services ranging from IT technical support, system integration, bespoke software and network infrastructure development to hosting services. With GES technologies, financial institutions are able to overcome the challenges of risk management, position management, liquidity source and trading across different financial instruments in a single platform. GES's well established partnering with top-tier financial institutions and prime brokerage firms can fulfill customers' needs of liquidity and market depth. GES ensures the highest level of certainty and satisfaction through comprehensive industry expertise and a deep-set commitment to customers.
For further information, please visit our website: www.ges.com.hk
