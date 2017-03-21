News By Tag
Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee Roasts Suitable for Making Espresso
An expert from Aroma Bravo clarifies that espresso can be made from any roast level—not just the traditional dark roast that people are used to.
"Dark roasts are not exclusively for espresso. You can choose any coffee roast as long as you love it. Just be sure to get premium gourmet coffee beans to ensure the highest quality for your espresso shots," said an expert from Aroma Bravo Coffee and Tea.
"The best coffee beans hail from the world's best coffee producers in Africa and the Americas. Countries like Colombia, Ethiopia, Guatemala, Honduras, Kenya and Panama are excellent coffee bean growers. Honduras, in particular, is known for the smooth and full-bodied flavor of its coffee with tones of chocolate, honey and nuts. The balanced taste makes it a favorite choice by many espresso aficionados,"
After getting the right beans, the next step is to select a roast level for making espresso. The options range from cinnamon roast (the lightest) to Italian roast (the darkest). There's also a medium roast for those who prefer something in between.
"The best way to determine which roast to get is to taste various levels. Try a light roast, medium roast, and a dark roast and note the differences. Eventually, you will find the one that you truly want for your espresso," the expert suggested.
Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee currently offers three roasts on Amazon.com: Light Roast, Medium Dark Roast, and French Roast. They were specifically created for coffee lovers of all tastes so that everyone can enjoy their favorite coffee.
"Remember that good coffee is any coffee that you like, so don't let preconceived notions of how espresso should taste stop you from enjoying what you like. Who knows, you might end up being a medium dark roast fan even if you've been drinking French roast espresso all your life," the coffee expert concluded.
More information about Aroma Bravo Honduras Coffee is available at https://www.amazon.com/
About Aroma Bravo
Aroma Bravo offers organic Honduras coffee made from 100% Arabica whole beans. Highly rated for its smooth and well-balanced flavor, Aroma Bravo Coffee is a must-try for serious coffee enthusiasts.
