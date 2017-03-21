News By Tag
TKG Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on The Fundamental Framework of Employee Stock Ownership Plan
Event Synopsis:
An Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) is a tax-qualified defined-contribution retirement benefit plan that is designed to invest primarily in stock of the sponsoring employer. ESOPs provide a valuable retirement benefit for employees, incentives for employee productivity and tax advantages for shareholders.
ESOPs are subject to specific requirements under the Internal Revenue Code and ERISA. In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will help the audience understand important issues in establishing and operating an ESOP, as well as navigating compliance with IRS and Department of Labor rules governing ESOPs.
Key Topics
- Types of ESOP Companies: Public, Private, Banks (special issues)
- ESOP Company Characteristics
- ESOP Company Advantages
- Is Your Company a Good ESOP Candidate?
- Establishing an ESOP
- Structuring an ESOP Transaction
- ESOP Plan Administration
- ESOP Account Distribution Issues
- Special Considerations for Subchapter S Corporations
- Trends and Developments
Speakers/Faculty Panel
Morrison Cohen LLP
Paul L. Porretta
Partner
Fox Rothschild LLP
Harvey M. Katz
Partner
OneAmerica
Jackie Salmon
Field Vice President, Consulting Services
