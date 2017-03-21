 
News By Tag
* Esop
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


TKG Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on The Fundamental Framework of Employee Stock Ownership Plan

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Esop

Industry:
* Event

Subject:
* Events

March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled:The Fundamental Framework of Employee Stock Ownership Plan: Key Features Uncovered! . This two-hour event is scheduled on April 27, 2017 at 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM ET.

Event Synopsis:

An Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) is a tax-qualified defined-contribution retirement benefit plan that is designed to invest primarily in stock of the sponsoring employer.  ESOPs provide a valuable retirement benefit for employees, incentives for employee productivity and tax advantages for shareholders.

ESOPs are subject to specific requirements under the Internal Revenue Code and ERISA.  In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will help the audience understand important issues in establishing and operating an ESOP, as well as navigating compliance with IRS and Department of Labor rules governing ESOPs.

Key Topics

-         Types of ESOP Companies: Public, Private, Banks (special issues)

-         ESOP Company Characteristics

-         ESOP Company Advantages

-         Is Your Company a Good ESOP Candidate?

-         Establishing an ESOP

-         Structuring an ESOP Transaction

-         ESOP Plan Administration

-         ESOP Account Distribution Issues

-         Special Considerations for Subchapter S Corporations

-         Trends and Developments

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Morrison Cohen LLP

Paul L. Porretta

Partner

Fox Rothschild LLP

Harvey M. Katz

Partner

OneAmerica

Jackie Salmon

‎Field Vice President, Consulting Services

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://theknowledgegroup.org/event-homepage/?event_id=2511

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org

Contact
The Knowledge Group
***@theknowledgegroup.org
End
Source:
Email:***@theknowledgegroup.org
Posted By:***@theknowledgegroup.org Email Verified
Tags:Esop
Industry:Event
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Knowledge Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share