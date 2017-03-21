News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Stephanie Teeters with Prestige Properties has listed a property in Whitney Ranch
Stephanie has a newly listed home in Whitney Ranch. The property is located at 937 Sitting Bull, Henderson NV 89014, MLS #1877476.
Stephanie Teeters is an agent with the drive and passion to help buyers and sellers. She has thrown herself into the Real Estate Market and secured this listing. The Seller is asking $289,900 and has a price per sq. ft of $159.00. Similar properties in the area have a median listing price of $280,000. The home is located in Whitney Ranch in Hendreson. The property is close to the Interstate, shopping, restaurants and Cowabunga Bay. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths detached home has 1829 square feet and a2 car attached garage with entry to the home.
This property is a traditional equity sale and is vital in the Las Vegas Market recovery. Once uncommon in the Las Vegas Market, the traditional sale requires special skills from the other types of transactions. In the Las Vegas real estate market there is relatively low inventory, with a little over 5,000 single family homes for sale on any given day. Because of the intense competition in the Las Vegas Market, it is essential to work with an agent who is devoted and able to answer and questions through the entire process.
Stephanie builds a great rapport with her Sellers Clients and Buyers/Buyer's Agents to help her clients net the most money possible. As a native to Las Vegas, she is very familiar with the areas and communities and has the knowledge to bring in all prospective buyers. With her great customer service background, and passion to sell homes, she builds relationships and trust for each transaction. Stephanie, also with her tech savvy marketing, gains the most exposure for each listing across the web. With many buyers first searching to the internet to locate the home, it is imperative to have each listing the most publicity.
Let's congratulate Stephanie Teeters on her new listing in Whitney Ranch
For all your real estate needs, please visit Stephanie Teeters at http://www.yournewhomevegas.com or call her at (702)285-7307.
Contact
Stephanie Teeters
***@yahoo.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse