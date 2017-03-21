News By Tag
Harvey M. Katz, Partner, Fox Rothschild LLP to Speak at TKG's Event
About Harvey M. Katz
Harvey serves as co-chair of Fox Rothschild's nationwide Employee Benefits & Compensation Department and chair of the Employee Stock Ownership Plans Practice. He represents clients in all aspects of pension, executive compensation and employee benefits law. Harvey handles a broad array of sophisticated employee benefits issues for public and private companies, including the representation of employers and trustees in connection with Employee Stock Ownership Plans and compliance, fiduciary and transactional matters and use of ESOPs in business acquisitions
About Fox Rothschild LLP
Fox Rothschild LLP is a national law firm with 750 attorneys practicing in 22 offices coast to coast. We've been serving clients for more than a century, and we've been climbing the ranks of the nation's largest firms for many years, according to both The Am Law 100 and The National Law Journal. Our lawyers provide a full range of legal services to public and private companies — from startups and family-run businesses to multinational corporations. We also represent charitable, medical and educational institutions both in the United States and in more than 50 countries worldwide. Our lawyers partner with clients and work hand-in-hand with them to keep pace with their business objectives and anticipate the challenges ahead. Our entrepreneurial approach — as a firm that works in the trenches with clients, helping them to achieve their goals — is a characteristic that differentiates us. When you choose Fox, you gain an adviser as dedicated to your success as you are.
Event Synopsis:
An Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) is a tax-qualified defined-contribution retirement benefit plan that is designed to invest primarily in stock of the sponsoring employer. ESOPs provide a valuable retirement benefit for employees, incentives for employee productivity and tax advantages for shareholders.
ESOPs are subject to specific requirements under the Internal Revenue Code and ERISA. In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will help the audience understand important issues in establishing and operating an ESOP, as well as navigating compliance with IRS and Department of Labor rules governing ESOPs.
Key Topics
- Types of ESOP Companies: Public, Private, Banks (special issues)
- ESOP Company Characteristics
- ESOP Company Advantages
- Is Your Company a Good ESOP Candidate?
- Establishing an ESOP
- Structuring an ESOP Transaction
- ESOP Plan Administration
- ESOP Account Distribution Issues
- Special Considerations for Subchapter S Corporations
- Trends and Developments
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
