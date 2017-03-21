 
News By Tag
* Mobile App Development
* Software
* Mobile App Design
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Orange County
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


lulawesome - 'Fashion Consultant Tools' available now in the iOS App Store

An app with a collection of tools, features, and functionality allowing consultants to focus on selling.
 
 
lulawesome.
lulawesome.
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- We've brainstormed, researched, and collaborated with real LuLaRoe™ consultants. The outcome was the creation of an awesome application brewed from the laboratories of DesignByMind.

Once you open the app, you will notice we've made it easy for users to speed up their workload. Whether you're taking photos, uploading them, or applying an overlay, this app has it all to help you get things done from start to finish.

Spruce up your ordinary photos by using the following features
• Predefined style & size selections for your LuLaRoe™ inventory
• Full-screen camera with zoom, focus, & flash capabilities
• Custom watermark & up-close pattern overlays
• Save photos directly to your device
• Upload photos to Facebook Groups that you manage/admin
• 60+ fonts to choose from (200+ font variations)
• High-resolution image output

Additional features
• In-app 'memory' so your photos are consistently styled the same
• Ability to save original photos in addition to custom photos
• Real-time photo editing (never leave the editor screen)
• Add a custom text overlay for multi-item outfits
• Square & portrait crop methods
• Add a border to your photos
• Built-in color picker

Discover more at:
http://lulawesome.com
https://www.facebook.com/lulawesome

Contact
DesignByMind, LLC
***@lulawesome.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lulawesome.com Email Verified
Tags:Mobile App Development, Software, Mobile App Design
Industry:Software
Location:Orange County - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share