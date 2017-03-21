lulawesome - 'Fashion Consultant Tools' available now in the iOS App Store

An app with a collection of tools, features, and functionality allowing consultants to focus on selling.

-- We've brainstormed, researched, and collaborated with real LuLaRoe™ consultants. The outcome was the creation of an awesome application brewed from the laboratories of DesignByMind.Once you open the app, you will notice we've made it easy for users to speed up their workload. Whether you're taking photos, uploading them, or applying an overlay, this app has it all to help you get things done from start to finish.Spruce up your ordinary photos by using the following features• Predefined style & size selections for your LuLaRoe™ inventory• Full-screen camera with zoom, focus, & flash capabilities• Custom watermark & up-close pattern overlays• Save photos directly to your device• Upload photos to Facebook Groups that you manage/admin• 60+ fonts to choose from (200+ font variations)• High-resolution image outputAdditional features• In-app 'memory' so your photos are consistently styled the same• Ability to save original photos in addition to custom photos• Real-time photo editing (never leave the editor screen)• Add a custom text overlay for multi-item outfits• Square & portrait crop methods• Add a border to your photos• Built-in color pickerDiscover more at:https://www.facebook.com/lulawesome