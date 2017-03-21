News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Chandra Gerson's BOOK OF CHOICES Is Online Silver Winner at International Independent Film Awards
"Book of Choices," Gerson's first feature film, was a 2017 official selection of the Delhi Women's International Film Festival and is being represented by Adler & Associates Entertainment. Her shorts that can be found in the film, "Burning Distortion", "Salvation of One" and "A Gracious War" screened at the 2016 Cannes Marche Du Film. To see the trailer, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/
Chandra Gerson, born in Palo Alto, California in 1966, received her AA degree in Broadcast Journalism. She went on to Cal State University of Northridge where she received her BA in Broadcast Journalism. During her college career she had several internships with CBS, Entertainment Tonight, NBC, working with David Sheehan on two of his specials, "Macho Men of the Movies" and "Leading Ladies", and later in life with "Talk Soup."
Chandra is also the founder of KitnKat Productions, which has produced eight shorts and one feature film. "Burning Distortion" was a 2012 official selection at the New York International IndependentFilm & Video Festival - Los Angeles Edition, Fall and won Best Drama. That same year, "Detach" was an official selection for the VegasCineFest International Film Festival.
About the International Independent Film Awards
The International Independent Film Awards is dedicated to showcasing and celebrating the many talented independent filmmakers and artists from around the world who share their visions in a powerful, creative and entertaining way. The IIFA believes that the independent film community is the backbone of the industry, and this is why it is so important for there to be opportunities for these independent geniuses to be recognized. The International Independent Film Awards provides opportunities for filmmakers, screenwriters, actors, editors, composers, etc.... to receive the accolades they deserve within our numerous judging categories and awards levels.
Contact
Eye on Entertainment
***@eyeonentertainment.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse