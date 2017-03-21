News By Tag
Surety Bond Authority Inc. Expands Service Reach to Arizona
California-based Surety Bond Company to extend its surety bond services in the Grand Canyon State
The company will be providing clients direct access to a list of available surety bonds in Arizona through its website.
"Securing a surety bond is a smart move that you can make for your company. It will let clients have faith in your job, and offers protection against any potential failure or misrepresentation,"
The expansion of surety bond and surety bond consulting services in Arizona aim to secure appropriate bonding to help contractors and companies move to the next level of growth and opportunity. The company provides different types of bonds and policies that best suits the needs of businesses and customers, including, but not limited to, Construction Bonds, Commercial Bonds, License and Permit Bonds and Court Bonds.
The state requires bonds to protect the public from a variance of issues. Surety bonds protect against fraud, misrepresentation, payment of taxes, goods and contracts, and other state laws drafted in the bond form.
Getting bonded is a simple process and is usually affordable, especially compared to insurance premiums and other business expenses. According to Rynerson, customer satisfaction and affordability are key priorities of his company.
Contractors, small businesses, government agencies and state departments, probate and civil court surety bonds that are required in the State of Arizona can now be obtained with Surety Bond Authority.
About Surety Bond Authority Inc.
Surety Bond Authority Inc. is a full-service surety bond company that offers easy-to-access surety bonds at affordable rates with quick and efficient customer service. The company is a reputable surety bond broker that helps clients get bonded and stay bonded while adhering to State rules and regulations. For more information about Surety Bond Authority, visit its official website at www.suretybondauthority.com.
Greg A. Rynerson, CEO
5850 Canoga Ave. #400, Woodland Hills, CA
800-333-7800
greg@suretyauthority.com
