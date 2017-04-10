Ontario Mills Hosts Live Spring Art Installation

LA-based artist will create a traditional "Alfombra de Asserin" rug on April 10

Matt Kovacs

mkovacs@blazepr.com

--Ontario Mills presents an immersive event with Los Angeles artist, Nery Gabriel Lemus, who will be crafting a colorful sawdust rug, live on April 10 at the center's newest shopping wing, Fashion Alley (near Coach).The installation's creative process will include a detailed layout of painted sawdust, piecing together images of vibrant flowers and nature. In many Hispanic cultures, the "Alfombra de Asserin"rug design is a common tradition associated with Semana Santa, the holy week that celebrates the beginning of the Easter holiday.Lemus' work has been featured in exhibitions throughout North, Central and South America. His work has been displayed in a variety of Los Angeles museums and galleries including the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Hammer Museum and the Charlie James Gallery.In addition to the art piece, Ontario Mills presents its annual Bunny Photo Experience, open to families starting March 24 through April 16, also located in Fashion Alley (near Ecco Shoes). This is the center's first year introducing the Caring Bunny™ event, which offers a calm environment for families that have children with special needs to participate.The art installation will be on display from Monday, April 10 to Friday, April 14.Monday, April 10, 20178 a.m. – 1 p.m.Ontario MillsFashion Alley (near Coach)1 Mills CircleOntario, CA 91764Ontario Mills, California's largest outlet and value retail shopping destination, offers the ultimate shopping experience with more than 200 outlet and value retail stores, including Kate Spade New York, Michael Kors, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Tory Burch Outlet, Coach, UNIQLO, Ulta Beauty, Restoration Hardware Outlet, Tommy Bahama Outlet, Nordstrom Rack, H&M, Forever 21, J.Crew Factory, Tommy Hilfiger Company Store, Abercrombie & Fitch Outlet, Hollister Co. Outlet, and Nike Factory Store. Shoppers can enjoy dining and entertainment venues such as Market Broiler, Rainforest Cafe, Dave & Buster's, Blaze Pizza, Johnny Rockets, GameWorks, Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theatre and AMC 30 Theatres.Ontario Mills is located at the intersection of Interstates 10 & 15 in Ontario, CA, 38 miles east of Los Angeles and within driving distance west of Palm Springs and north of San Diego. The center is open regularly from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Mon-Sat, and 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sunday.Matt KovacsBlaze PR(310) 395-5050