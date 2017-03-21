News By Tag
Project Manager Acts as Principal for A Day
Perla Hernandez Lastra, Senior Project Manager at S.L. Leonard & Associates, volunteers at Wilson High School
"It was humbling to witness the tremendous amount of work it takes to successfully run a school campus and meet the needs of the students, all while fostering their growth and preparing them for college," said Perla Hernandez Lastra, senior project manager S.L. Leonard & Associates. "My day as principal was an incredible experience. It was inspiring to observe the dedication and commitment of the school's staff – from the math teachers, college counselors and orchestra class conductor, to campus security."
Principal for A Day is an event that brings community members from the Greater Long Beach Area into schools in the role of principal. It is co-sponsored by the Long Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, the Long Beach Unified School District and the Long Beach Education Foundation. Every school in the district participates. Each Principal for A Day is given the opportunity to interact with students, teachers, parents and administrators through classroom visits, meetings, testing and playground supervision. Participants get a birds-eye view of what it takes to be in education leadership in the third largest school district in the state.
"As a proud Long Beach resident since 2008, I felt this was a great opportunity to get involved in one of the most important aspects of our society – education," added Hernandez Lastra. "I wanted to be able to give back by experiencing a day in the shoes of a principal firsthand, with the intention of helping improve the campus and the experiences of the students given my personal background and professional experience."
Since early this year, Hernandez Lastra has been serving as a mentor to the Wilson High School AVID program (Advancement Via Individual Determination)
Since early this year, Hernandez Lastra has been serving as a mentor to the Wilson High School AVID program (Advancement Via Individual Determination)

Hernandez Lastra recently joined project management firm S.L. Leonard & Associates as a senior project manager. Since 2010, S.L. Leonard & Associates has worked locally with Century Villages at Cabrillo, assisting with and helping to implement its Master Plan for the 26-acre residential campus established on a former US Naval housing site. Multiple projects included building Cabrillo Gateway, 81 units of permanent housing for formerly homeless families and individuals and Anchor Place, 120 units of permanent housing for formerly homeless veterans and families; development of a new maintenance building; installation of parking lot solar shade structures, and mitigating land use issues. S.L.Leonard also renovated the social hall, career center, offices, restrooms and lobby and additionally, improved the campus roadways to accommodate a new bus line.
An instructor at UCLA Extension since 2016, Hernandez Lastra teaches Construction Technology CEE X 407.2.
S.L. Leonard & Associates is a comprehensive real estate development and project management firm based in Camarillo, but also has offices in Long Beach and Santa Barbara.
