The best of Asia's HR revealed in annual report

33 HR professionals have been recognized as the best of the best in the industry

Katrina Ricarte

--magazine has just released its annual Hot List report, featuring 33 of the most outstanding HR professionals in the country.This year's report features the people who continue to add value to the HR profession and increase its standing in the business world. Some of the professionals on this list have appeared on previous Hot Lists and proved their continued growth; whilealso welcomes new contenders who have launched innovative initiatives and tackled tough business challenges which earned them a place in this year's impressive group of HR professionals."This year's Hot List is filled with diverse professionals,"said Iain Hopkins,editor. "While some are already acknowledged as industry leaders and acquired accolades from different institutions, others are in declining markets or at companies that are struggling to reinvent themselves. However, that didn't stop them to continue proving HR's worth in their respective institutions."The full report is in issue 3.01 ofout now. The list is also available online at http://www.hrdmag.com.sg/ rankings/hot- list-2017/ is the only magazine written for and targeted purely at the most senior HR professionals (CHRO's and HR Directors) and top corporate decision-makers.is an industry-standard magazine that supports both the business and best-practice functional requirements placed on HRDs in their evolving roles.