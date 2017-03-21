 
News By Tag
* Business
* Human Resources Management
* Awards
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Human resources
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Central
  Singapore
  Singapore
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





March 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


The best of Asia's HR revealed in annual report

33 HR professionals have been recognized as the best of the best in the industry
 
CENTRAL, Singapore - March 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Human Resources Director Asia magazine has just released its annual Hot List report, featuring 33 of the most outstanding HR professionals in the country.

This year's report features the people who continue to add value to the HR profession and increase its standing in the business world. Some of the professionals on this list have appeared on previous Hot Lists and proved their continued growth; while HRD Asia also welcomes new contenders who have launched innovative initiatives and tackled tough business challenges which earned them a place in this year's impressive group of HR professionals.

"This year's Hot List is filled with diverse professionals," said Iain Hopkins, HRD Asia editor. "While some are already acknowledged as industry leaders and acquired accolades from different institutions, others are in declining markets or at companies that are struggling to reinvent themselves. However, that didn't stop them to continue proving HR's worth in their respective institutions."

The full report is in issue 3.01 of Human Resources Director Asia, out now. The list is also available online at http://www.hrdmag.com.sg/rankings/hot-list-2017/

###

Human Resources Director Asia is the only magazine written for and targeted purely at the most senior HR professionals (CHRO's and HR Directors) and top corporate decision-makers. HRD Asia is an industry-standard magazine that supports both the business and best-practice functional requirements placed on HRDs in their evolving roles.

Contact
Katrina Ricarte
***@keymedia.com
End
Source:
Email:***@keymedia.com
Tags:Business, Human Resources Management, Awards
Industry:Human resources
Location:Central - Singapore - Singapore
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Key Media News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Mar 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share